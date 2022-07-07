ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

South Charleston Police search for stolen credit card suspect

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3cU8_0gXwFrRa00

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eshbW_0gXwFrRa00
Photo Courtesy: South Charleston Police Department

They say that the incident happened on June 22 and that the suspect was driving a 2007-2009 silver Kia Sorento.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XO7qG_0gXwFrRa00
Photo Courtesy: South Charleston Police Department

The suspect was also accompanied by two women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HuX2t_0gXwFrRa00
Photo Courtesy: South Charleston Police Department

Anyone with information about this man’s identity should contact Cpl. T.A. Dawson at South Charleston Police Department at 304-744-6903 Ext 219. Anonymous calls can also be made to 304-744-6521.

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

Oak Hill men facing charges for Possession, Conspiracy

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Oak Hill men are facing multiple charges following a Friday traffic stop. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was stopped by deputies in the Glen Jean/Mount Hope area Friday following a minor traffic offense. Upon...
OAK HILL, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
South Charleston, WV
South Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
WOWK

Police investigating overnight shooting in Charleston

UPDATE: According to Charleston Chief of Detectives Lieutenant Tony Hazelett, investigators have learned that the shooting was the result of a planned altercation near the North Charleston Rec Center. A man was shot in the stomach after he pulled a knife on another man, who shot him. No word on...
CHARLESTON, WV
police1.com

Video: Armed man shot, killed along highway after pursuit

BECKLEY, W. Va. — An unidentified man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers Wednesday morning near the Crossroads Mall in Beckley. The West Virginia State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department, who were on the scene for several hours, have not released any information about the incident.
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Man injured, no charges filed in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — No charges have been filed in connection with a Friday morning shooting in Charleston. According to Charleston police, Anthony Crowder, 45, of Charleston, was shot in the stomach by a man at the North Charleston softball fields at just before 3 a.m.. Police said they learned...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Credit Card#Kia Sorento#Cpl
Lootpress

Authorities seek information on whereabouts of shooting suspect

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities are requesting assistance in determining the whereabouts of a suspect connected to a shooting incident in Charleston last Thursday. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers were dispatched at approximately 4:52pm on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in response to a call pertaining to shots fired on the 200 block of the Leon Sullivan Way area.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF

Officers reportedly shoot armed suspect in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. — According to a news release from the West Virginia State Police, on Wednesday, July 6, at approximately 9:47 am, initial calls reported an armed suspect fleeing from a crash scene off of Dry Hill Road in Raleigh County. The suspect then stole a truck reported...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Driver facing charges after allegedly hitting child with car and fleeing

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver will face charges of leaving the scene of an accident and running a stop sign after a young child was clipped Thursday afternoon by a vehicle, the Nitro Police Chief said. Ed Miller saw the incident. “I thought the kid was going to be...
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted in Clendenin for malicious assault

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK)—The Clendenin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a malicious assault suspect. Clendenin PD says that Christopher D. Burdette is wanted for questioning about a malicious assault that happened on Wednesday. They ask anyone who has information about Burdette’s whereabouts to call Patrolman...
CLENDENIN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

Beckley woman pleads guilty to Heroin, Meth distribution

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley woman pleaded guilty on Friday to the distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine. According to court information, Brenda Crewey, 49, admitted to selling about four ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her home on February 21, 2020. Crewey also admitted to being responsible for the distribution of at least 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and heroin over the previous year.
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

WVSP release details about Raleigh County police shooting

BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police release details about Wednesday’s police shooting in Raleigh County. Captain R.A. Maddy says on Wednesday at approximately 9:47 a.m., initial calls reported an armed suspect fleeing from a crash scene off Dry Hill Rd. They say the suspect then stole a blue truck and fled in an unknown direction.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

More details emerge after Beckley police chase and shootout

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office closed a day of investigation on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 after a police shootout in Beckley. West Virginia State Police stated that on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:47 A.M. calls came in for an armed suspect leaving a crash scene on Dry […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Driver loses control, vehicle crash lands in fast-food drive-thru

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two elderly women were transported to the hospital after an accident Friday in the drive-thru lane at a fast-food restaurant. Officials say the driver was traveling near CVS along Route 60 when she lost control. Emergency crews reported the SUV hit a yellow metal fence...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSLS

Videos of police shooting a man near West Virginia Mall go viral

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. – Videos taken by the public of an officer-involved shooting near Crossroads Mall in Bradley, West Virginia have gone viral via multiple social media platforms. The graphic videos were taken by members of the public, many of which were in vehicles while they were stopped along...
WVNS

Detroit man pleads guilty to fentanyl drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Detroit man has pleaded guilty yesterday, July 7, 2022 to the distribution of fentanyl in WV. Eugene E. Williams, 45, who also goes by the alias “Bo,” has admitted, according to court documents and statements that he sold what he now knows was a quantity of fentanyl to an undercover […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man shot in leg in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in the leg in Charleston Wednesday night. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:45 p.m. According to the Charleston Police Department, the man went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say he was shot near West Side Middle School. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy