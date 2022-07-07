South Charleston Police search for stolen credit card suspect

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card.

Photo Courtesy: South Charleston Police Department

They say that the incident happened on June 22 and that the suspect was driving a 2007-2009 silver Kia Sorento.

Photo Courtesy: South Charleston Police Department

The suspect was also accompanied by two women.

Photo Courtesy: South Charleston Police Department

Anyone with information about this man’s identity should contact Cpl. T.A. Dawson at South Charleston Police Department at 304-744-6903 Ext 219. Anonymous calls can also be made to 304-744-6521.