18-year-old hit and killed while walking

Philadelphia police released disturbing video footage that shows a group of teenagers using a traffic cone to attack an elderly man, who died the following day after the ambush.On Friday 24 June at approximately 2.38am, in the 2100 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue in Philadelphia, a group of young people were seen in surveillance footage attacking 72-year-old James Lambert.In the footage, released by the Philadelphia Police Department on Friday, three girls and four boys can be seen striking the victim with several objects, including a traffic cone, and knocking him to the ground.The victim is blurred out in...
