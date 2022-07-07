ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln dog found after two years missing dies

By JENNA THOMPSON Lincoln Journal Star
York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lincoln family's sweet reunion ended with tearful goodbyes. After capturing the attention of local media, a black-and-white beagle mix named Spook died Friday evening. The beloved pooch appeared in the Lincoln Journal Star and other outlets after having been lost and returned to his family after two years....

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 3

Kathy Schultz
2d ago

So sweet I’m certainly glad he was found to have a reunion with his family. He did cross over the rainbow bridge pain free.

Reply
2
 

