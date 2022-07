Robert E Crimo has appeared in court charged with seven counts of first-degree murder after a mass shooting at a 4 July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.Mr Crimo was taken into custody on Monday night after a brief police pursuit near Lake Forest, a city north of Chicago.He had been the subject of an intensive manhunt after earlier being identified as a suspect in the shooting.Prosecutors said the shooter took up a sniper position on a rooftop before opening fire and triggering scenes of chaos as people ran for cover to save their lives.Chris Covelli, of the Lake County...

