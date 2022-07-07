Kinnaman joining SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE — Mindy Kinnaman, EdD, has been named the new assistant director for Student Conduct at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville by Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple,...www.thetelegraph.com
EDWARDSVILLE — Mindy Kinnaman, EdD, has been named the new assistant director for Student Conduct at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville by Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple,...www.thetelegraph.com
The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.https://www.thetelegraph.com/
Comments / 0