Edwardsville, IL

Kinnaman joining SIUE

 3 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE — Mindy Kinnaman, EdD, has been named the new assistant director for Student Conduct at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville by Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple,...

Teens explore careers at SIUE Healthcare Diversity Summer Camp

EDWARDSVILLE — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville again welcomed high school students to explore its facilities and connect with faculty experts to enhance their interest in healthcare-related fields at the annual Healthcare Diversity Summer Camp. About 20 students attended the June camp, a collaborative effort organized by the SIUE Schools...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Golf outing raises $24K for nurse anesthesia program

EDWARDSVILLE — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's School of Nursing (SON) hosted its inaugural Nursing Anesthesia (NA) Networking Night and Fundraiser at Top Golf in June. SON alumni, students, and clinical partners had the opportunity to connect with one another while showing off their golf game.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Greenville earns accredidation for educator prep

GREENVILLE – The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) has announced that Greenville University is one of 35 providers to receive accreditation for their educator preparation programs (EPPs). The Spring 2022 review by the CAEP Accreditation Council resulted in 35 newly-accredited EPPs, bringing the total to 471...
GREENVILLE, IL
Center's summer interns exhibit projects

EAST ALTON - The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm) will highlight the work of its interns and staff during a special July Neighbor Nights event on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Rather than viewing a presentation, guests will make their way through the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station to view exhibits and table presentations at their own pace. "Our interns have been working hard this summer to gain knowledge and hands-on experiences in research, science and ecology," Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher said. "This Neighbor Nights event is a wonderful way for them to show off their hard work."
EAST ALTON, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Back To School Bash set for July 21 by Telegraph

ALTON - The Telegraph has partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Alton to present a free Back To School Bash on Thursday, July 21. The event is planned for 4-7 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club, 2512 Amelia St., Alton. Event coordinator Regina Harbison said the night was created to bring the community together and offer a safe and fun environment for students of all ages to gain information for the upcoming school year.
ALTON, IL
Jefferson program set in Carrollton

CARROLLTON — David McGraw, social studies teacher at North Greene High School in White Hall, will present a free program on Thomas Jefferson at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the meeting of the Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society in the historic Lee-Baker-Hodges Building on the northeast corner of the Carrollton Public Square.
CARROLLTON, IL
Pro-choice rally held in Alton

ALTON — A small group of pro-choice advocates gathered for a peaceful rally in Alton Saturday afternoon. About 15 people yelled to passing motorists during the rally at the corner of East Broadway and Piasa Street in the wake of last month's U.S. Supreme Court that no longer gives women a constitutional right to abortion. The decision placed abortion law under the jurisdiction of states; Illinois allows abortion but Missouri has banned it.
ALTON, IL
Maryville church showcase set July 13

MARYVILLE – Spoudazo will perform at Our Lord's Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. Spoudazo is an ecumenical high school Christian music & drama ministry group from Fremont, Nebraska. Admission is free; a free will offering will be taken.
MARYVILLE, IL
Wood River exhibit relives river festival

WOOD RIVER - Riverbend residents soon will be able to relive the history of the Mississippi River Festival. Starting Saturday, the Wood River Museum and Visitor Center at 40 W. Ferguson Ave. will showcase artifacts from the festival (MRF). The exhibit will be available 1-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until July 30. The MRF ran every summer 1969-1980 on the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) campus. The exhibit is run by Lyle Ward who was not only involved with the MRF but was there at its inception.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Tharp named new state senator

WOOD RIVER — Madison County Sheriff's Department Capt. Kris Tharp on Friday was sworn in as Illinois' newest state senator. Tharp, of Bethalto, succeeds former state Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, who resigned last month to become the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. Tharp was sworn in Friday morning at Laborers' Local 338 in Wood River by Chief Circuit Judge William Mudge after his selection by Democratic Party officials.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Perkins named regional manager

BETHALTO — Michelle Perkins has been named the new regional manager at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union. Perkins has more than 20 years of experience in financial services. "I'm proud to be a part of this world class organization and excited to help lead the charge!" said Perkins.
BETHALTO, IL
Catfish hand Dragons 4th straight loss

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - The Alton River Dragons apparently are having trouble dealing with success. The Dragons suffered their fourth consecutive loss since clinching the Prairie Land Division first-half championship when they fell 6-2 to the Cape Catfish on Thursday night at Capaha Field. .
ALTON, IL
South Roxana Farmer's Market returns Monday

SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Farmer's and Artisan's Market will starts its season at the South Roxana Dad's Club parking lot, 417 Roxana Ave., from 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 11. The Village of South Roxana brings its Farmer's and Artisan's Market back for another year. The market aims to provide nutritious food and fresh produce to the community and give back to area residents during each month of market days. Vendor fees are $5 per market. In July, if a vendor makes a donation of school supplies, their vendor fee is returned. In August, donations of personal care items will be accepted and in September the market is accepting winter coats. The market will run every Monday from July 11-Sept. 26.
SOUTH ROXANA, IL
East Alton-Wood River High School lists honor rolls

WOOD RIVER – East Alton-Wood River High School recently announced the recipiants of the Honor Roll and High Honor Roll. Seniors: Tray'ona Breaziel, Lucas Brown, Leana Carr, Lydia Davidson, Nathanael Fisher, Jameson Floyed, Jonathan Harms, Noah Mason, Clayton McCauley, Linnsi Polewski, Carson Reef, Jordan Sheets, Reece Shelton, Hope Simmons, Kage Squier, Tanner Strebler, Marleigh Toenyes, Devon Wall and Macey Zarantonello.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Alton wins pitchers duel with Highland

ALTON - Scoring single runs in the first, second and third innings, was enough for Alton Post 126's Senior American Legion baseball team Thursday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field. Highland scored a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning to get within a run at 3-2, but Alton was able to hold on for the victory.
ALTON, IL
Alton, IL
The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

