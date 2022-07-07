Kinnaman joining SIUE

SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Farmer's and Artisan's Market will starts its season at the South Roxana Dad's Club parking lot, 417 Roxana Ave., from 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 11. The Village of South Roxana brings its Farmer's and Artisan's Market back for another year. The market aims to provide nutritious food and fresh produce to the community and give back to area residents during each month of market days. Vendor fees are $5 per market. In July, if a vendor makes a donation of school supplies, their vendor fee is returned. In August, donations of personal care items will be accepted and in September the market is accepting winter coats. The market will run every Monday from July 11-Sept. 26.

SOUTH ROXANA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO