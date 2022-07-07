Cameron Norrie net worth 2022: Career earnings and prize money for Wimbledon star

CAMERON NORRIE has been in phenomenal form to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon.

The British ace is in the final four of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, and takes on No 1 seed Novak Djokovic.

Cameron Norrie has been in spectacular form

Norrie, who was born in South Africa to a Scottish father and Welsh mother and grew up in New Zealand, was overcome with emotion after beating David Goffin in a thrilling quarter-final.

The 26-year-old said: "Just all the hard work and the sacrifices and everything just kind of all hit me at once.

"Especially the situation, you know, here at Wimbledon in front of my family, my friends, and obviously a lot of people following that match.

Cameron Norrie turned pro in 2017

"For me, just kind of thinking back, all the hard work, the sacrifices and everything, I kind of didn't really know what to say. Got emotional there, and, just a crazy day and crazy match to get through, especially with the way that it started. That's the reason why you play the sport."

What is Cameron Norrie's net worth and career earnings?

Cameron Norrie has a net worth of over £5m.

Norrie - who turned pro in 2017 - has made a total of $6.3m (£5.2m) in prize money playing singles and doubles on the ATP Tour.

In 2022 alone, he has won $1.3m (£1m) in prize money on the tour.

He also has a sponsorship deal with K Swiss.