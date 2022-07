Thor: Love and Thunder hit theatres this weekend and scored the third-biggest box office opening of the year as well as the biggest opening for a Thor movie. However, there is another movie in theatres that is still thriving. Minions: The Rise of Gru was released last week and managed to earn record-breaking box office numbers for July 4th weekend. Following the $48m+ first day for Minions 2, which is a pandemic era-best for an animated feature, the movie topped the Independence Day weekend record that was set by Paramount's Transformers: The Last Knight back in 2011. The movie has a respectable 72% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it seems to be the "GentleMinions" TikTok trend that is really boosting sales. Not only are teens dressing up in suits to see the animated movie, but it's being reverse-reviewed bombed and currently has a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, Minions: The Rise of Gru has hit another box office milestone by crossing $400 million worldwide.

