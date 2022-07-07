ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonawanda, NY

Congressman Higgins announces $1.2 million to address truck collisions on rail bridge

By Max Faery
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DuH5k_0gXwE5dW00

Tonawanda, N.Y. (WBEN) - Congressman Bill Higgins alongside Assemblyman Bill Conrad and City of Tonawanda Mayor John White announced Thursday morning a 1.2 million dollar project coming to Tonawanda to aid in preventing trucks from hitting the low CSX bridge on Young Street.

"We've seen it happen again and again," said Congressman Higgins. "A high profile truck travels down Young Street and despite new signage and restrictions, it hits this bridge. Since the year 2000, there have been a total of 64 truck hits at the CSX rail bridge creating safety issues for the community, and traffic headaches for the travelers."

In 2021 alone, there were three hits all occurring within one week.

This federally-funded 1.2 million dollar project will implement a new warning system and detour route to eliminate the frequently occurring truck hits at the CSX rail bridge over Young Street.

This project will create a new warning system alerting overheight vehicles to the upcoming low bridge. Infrared beams trigger a message on an electronic sign and trucks are directed to follow a detour route. Using this technology, we can better protect drivers, the neighborhood and the unobstructed flow of freight and street traffic," said Congressman Higgins.

City of Tonawanda Police Captain Fredric Foels says despite the adequate signage, there is still a problem.

"In 2019, we had the University of Buffalo engineering students take an interest in this bridge. They did a complete study of this bridge and basically said in terms of signage, everything you're doing is right, but it boil down to either driver and attention, or driver inexperience. So this device is going to shoot out a beam, and it'll hit a tall truck, it's going to hit that beam and bounced back and activate the warning lights. Normally, it would be dark for a low car, the beam wouldn't hit it. But a higher truck, that's when the beam would hit it and that would activate the warning lights. It's a very effective system. But as far as signage, what we've got up now, UB said you had more than enough signage, but we were still experiencing the hits," said Capt. Foels.

"Our community has been in search of a solution for decades and I was so thrilled to hear Congressman Higgins was able to secure funding to bring this new technology to Tonawanda. It's well past time to have an updated system to prevent trucks from hitting this railroad bridge," said Assemblyman Bill Conrad.

"64 accidents is way too much," added Tonawanda Mayor John White. "Safety is our main concern. With this new development, new procedure coming in, we're hoping that we'll put an end to it."

This initiative would not require anything of CSX.

"In many cases in the city of Buffalo, throughout Erie County, and throughout the nation, they really don't do a very good job in the maintenance of their bridges. They're unsightly, and in many cases, they're unsafe. So that's a problem and we're not depending on CSX, for anything here. I think that they would probably be reluctant to have anything added to their substandard structures already. This is an initiative by the assemblyman, the mayor and the police department who communicated their concerns," Higgins notes.

Construction is planned to commence in late 2024.

To listen to the full conference, see the player below:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEN 930AM

Busy Saturday for Niagara Falls Police

Niagara Falls Police were involved with a two hour standoff late Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Pine Avenue. They had been trying to arrest 37-year-old Curtis Griggs for his involvement in a shooting back on April 4th on 19th Street.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
MotorBiscuit

Is a Lawn Mower a Motor Vehicle?

While lawn mowers can tackle many types of terrain, they’re generally not seen as one that should be riding down the road unless it’s for a brief period of time. Many people wonder whether a lawn mower is classified as a motorized vehicle and if they will hold the same weight when it comes to getting caught breaking the law with one.
CARS
The Drive

A North Carolina Bill Would Ban Free Public EV Chargers Unless They Offer Free Gas Too

The Republican bill also allocates $50,000 to destroy existing chargers that aren’t in compliance. Republican North Carolina State Representative Ben Moss has introduced a new bill, H.B. 1049, that would ban free public electric vehicle chargers, unless free gas and diesel pump alternatives are also made available in the same space. If a town, county, or even the state's department of transportation has any free public EV chargers on land owned or leased by the state, and doesn't also add free gas and diesel pumps, the charger will be removed. The bill allocates $50,000 for the 2022-2023 fiscal year for the removal of any EV charging stations not in compliance.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tonawanda, NY
Government
Tonawanda, NY
Cars
City
Tonawanda, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx#Trucks#Collisions#City Of Tonawanda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WBEN 930AM

Mayor Brown tours Tops on Jefferson Avenue

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown took a tour of the work being done to the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue on Tuesday, more than six weeks following the racially motivated mass shooting that killed 10 people on May 14. Read more here:
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy