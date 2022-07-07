ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates creating a team Hall of Fame

By Andrew Limberg
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I97Ct_0gXwE3s400

The Pirates are adding a team Hall of Fame and display at PNC Park.

The first class of the Hall of Fame will be inducted on September 3.

The organization is not revealing who will be included, but there are a few names you can bet will be in the first class.

Clemente, Stargell and Wagner just to name a few. Also induced will be players from the local Negro League teams, the Homestead Grays and Pittsburgh Crawfords.

“The Pirates have been a part of our way of life in Pittsburgh for more than 135 years. During that time, generations of baseball fans have cheered on some of the greatest players and celebrated some of the most historic moments our sport has ever seen,” said Pirates chairman Bob Nutting. “We are excited to highlight the accomplishments of these great players from the Pirates, Pittsburgh Crawfords and Homestead Grays, along with the impact they have had on baseball and our lives.”

The ceremony will be held on the field at PNC Park before their 6:35 p.m. game against the Toronto Blue Jays, with a special induction ceremony being held earlier that afternoon.

The team announced a Pirates Hall of Fame in 2019, but plans were delayed due to the pandemic.

“The formal induction of the inaugural class of our Hall of Fame has been a long time coming for us as an organization, not only in the sense of our rich history, but also since we first announced our intentions prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nutting. “Now that we can once again gather together at the ballpark, we have set Sept. 3 to properly celebrate this moment with members of our inaugural class, their families and our fans.”

