ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Godfather’ actor James Caan dead at 82

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Oscar and Emmy-nominated James Caan has died, according to a post from his family on his official Twitter page.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the tweet reads. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Caan is perhaps best known for his in “The Godfather,” in which he played the violent and reckless Santino “Sonny” Corleone. He also had a brief cameo in the sequel “The Godfather, Part II.”

Caan was already a star on television, breaking through in the 1971 TV movie “Brian’s Song,” an emotional drama about Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, who had died of cancer the year before at age 26.

After “Brian’s Song” and “The Godfather,” he was one of Hollywood’s busiest actors, appearing in “Hide in Plain Sight” (which he also directed), “Funny Lady” (opposite Barbra Streisand), “The Killer Elite” and Neil Simon’s “Chapter Two,” among others.

Younger audiences may know him from his part as Walter in the Christmas comedy “Elf.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HEx79_0gXwDuAB00
FILE – James Caan attends the 2016 Summer TCA “Hallmark Event” on July 27, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Caan, whose roles included “The Godfather,” “Brian’s Song” and “Misery,” died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at age 82. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

He managed a long career despite drug problems, outbursts of temper and minor brushes with the law.

“Jimmy was one of the greatest. Not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, he was funny, loyal, caring and beloved,” Caan’s manager Matt DelPiano said. “Our relationship was always friendship before business. I will miss him dearly and am proud to have worked with him all these years.”

Married and divorced four times, Caan had a daughter, Tara, and sons Scott, Alexander, James and Jacob.

Caan was 82. No cause of death was given.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Simon
Person
James Caan
Person
Barbra Streisand
Primetimer

James Caan Dies: The Godfather and Las Vegas Star Was 82

Prolific actor James Caan has died at the age of 82. Caan died late Wednesday, his family announced in a statement. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," reads the statement, which was posted to Caan's official Twitter account Wednesday afternoon. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
NBC4 Columbus

Feces sent inside letters to Ohio Republican senators

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — All 25 Ohio Republican state senators were mailed letters with feces inside, according to Ohio Senate Press Secretary John Fortney. All of the letters were intercepted by Statehouse, Cleveland and Akron post offices before they reached the intended recipients. There is no clear motive at...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC4 Columbus

3 injured after shooting, related car crash in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were injured following a shooting and related two-car crash at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Fuji Drive in front of Pizza Bianca in north Columbus on Thursday. One woman is in critical condition, one man is in serious but stable condition and another person is in stable condition […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One man dead after shooting near Nafzger Park in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting in the 4900 block of Chatterton Road near Nafzger Park in east Columbus on Thursday. Truro Township emergency responders were performing CPR en route to Mount Carmel East where the man was pronounced dead. The shooting occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. No suspect is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Workin’ Moms’: Catherine Reitman Announces Season 7 Will Be the Final Season

Whether it’s dealing with postpartum depression, breastfeeding, or finding the right nanny, there’s a chance that the hit CBC comedy Workin’ Moms has tried to help you find the humor in raising children. Though the series has been a hit in Canada — and the U.S. via Netflix — series creator and lead actor Catherine Reitman announced recently that the upcoming seventh season of the show would be its last.
TV SERIES
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy