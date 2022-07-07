Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, Mayflower Road...just north of U.S. Route 50...begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 19.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 18.4 Sun 7 am CDT 19.3 18.7 16.8

CLAY COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO