ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

How you can get free Krispy Kreme donuts for a year

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3azoAs_0gXwDcWL00

( WXIN ) — A trip to a Krispy Kreme store could end with a year’s worth of free doughnuts for thousands of lucky customers this month.

The doughnut chain is celebrating its 85th birthday by giving away birthday cards good for one dozen free Original Glazed® Doughnuts for a year. The promotion is good for one dozen free doughnuts a month through June of 2023.

The cards will be given to 8,500 guests each day from July 11-14. According to Krispy Kreme, the winning customers will be randomly selected at participating stores.

Dunkin’ adds cornbread donuts to menu

On Friday, July 15, anyone will be able to buy an Original Glazed dozen for just 85 cents with the purchase of a regularly priced dozen.

Customers must be at least 18 years old to win the year’s worth of doughnuts promotion.

A quick history lesson: Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph. According to Krispy Kreme’s Canadian website , Rudolph bought a recipe for raised yeast doughnuts from a French chef in New Orleans.

He began selling the doughnuts to grocery stores in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and people walking by asked if they could buy the treats hot and fresh. Rudolph obliged by cutting a hole in an outside wall of his bakery and selling his Krispy Kreme donuts directly to customers.

There are now more than 1,400 Krispy Kreme locations worldwide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Not enough chicken leads to gunfire at anniversary party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man tried to kill his brother-in-law during an argument at a couple’s anniversary party in South Memphis. Police say Deandre Dandridge and Tiara Munn were celebrating their fifth anniversary April 8, and had invited several family members to a party at their home on Woodland Avenue. That’s when police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Parade

How to Get a Free Subway Sandwich Thanks to a New Menu Change

Subway is unveiling their biggest menu change yet!. On July 5, Subway announced a new menu change called the Subway Series via a press release. The menu change features 12 new sandwiches which are broken up into 4 different categories: cheesesteaks, Italianos, chicken, and clubs. Along with the new menu,...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Elite Daily

Krispy Kreme Wants To Give You Free Doughnuts For A Year To Celebrate Its B-Day

It’s Krispy Kreme’s 85th birthday, and the doughnut maker is celebrating by gifting 8,500 people a year’s worth of free doughnuts and 85-cent Original Glazed dozens. You read that right: From July 11 to 14, 8,500 lucky fans will have a chance at a year’s worth of free doughnuts. To keep the week-long celebrations going, enjoy a BOGO birthday deal with 85-cent dozens on July 15. Here’s how you can celebrate Krispy Kreme’s 85th birthday with sweet deals, because everyone is invited to this doughnut party one way or another.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Food Drink#Canadian#French#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Man arrested after knife fight at Sanderson Farms

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested following a knife fight at Sanderson Farms that left one employee with critical injuries on Saturday, July 2. Flowood police said they were called about the incident around 5:00 a.m. They were informed that two employees had gotten into an altercation that involved a knife. By the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJTV 12

Caretaker charged after woman left in hot car at Shelby Farms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis caretaker was charged after being accused of leaving a woman in a hot car at Shelby Farms on the Fourth of July, police said. Police said caretaker Stephani Nunn, 23, is responsible for leaving the vulnerable adult in the vehicle without air conditioning while she went on a walk at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary with a 5-Piece Fried Chicken Deal

Popeyes' official 50th anniversary is on June 12, and the iconic chain plans to spend the entire month celebrating that accomplishment. The company was first opened in 1972 in New Orleans by Al Copeland. Since then, it has grown from a kitchen in Louisiana to a Louisiana kitchen known all over the world. To further mark this milestone, Popeyes plans to pay homage to its signature recipe that put the Cajun spiced chicken on the map all those years ago.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Fried Chicken Chain Is The Most Popular?

The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
RESTAURANTS
WJTV 12

Teen bitten by alligator in Stone County creek

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 15-year-old from Richton was recently bitten by an alligator in a Stone County creek. The Hattiesburg American reported the incident happened at a recreational spot on Red Creek on June 13. Ricky Flynt, Alligator Program coordinator for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), a four-foot alligator […]
STONE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy