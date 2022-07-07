ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Godfather’ actor James Caan dead at 82

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Oscar and Emmy-nominated James Caan has died, according to a post from his family on his official Twitter page.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the tweet reads. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Caan is perhaps best known for his in “The Godfather,” in which he played the violent and reckless Santino “Sonny” Corleone. He also had a brief cameo in the sequel “The Godfather, Part II.”

Caan was already a star on television, breaking through in the 1971 TV movie “Brian’s Song,” an emotional drama about Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, who had died of cancer the year before at age 26.

After “Brian’s Song” and “The Godfather,” he was one of Hollywood’s busiest actors, appearing in “Hide in Plain Sight” (which he also directed), “Funny Lady” (opposite Barbra Streisand), “The Killer Elite” and Neil Simon’s “Chapter Two,” among others.

Younger audiences may know him from his part as Walter in the Christmas comedy “Elf.”

    FILE – James Caan attends the 2016 Summer TCA “Hallmark Event” on July 27, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Caan, whose roles included “The Godfather,” “Brian’s Song” and “Misery,” died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at age 82. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
    James Caan as Santino ‘Sonny’ Corleone in ‘The Godfather, ‘ the movie based on the novel by Mario Puzo and directed by Francis Ford Coppola. This scene takes place in Sonny’s home, winter 1945. Initial theatrical release on March 15, 1972. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
    HONOLULU – FEBRUARY 10: “Lekio” — Danny (Scott Caan), private investigator Tony Archer (guest star James Caan) and McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) cross paths as they investigate the death of a famous talk radio DJ, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Monday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Norman Shaprio/CBS via Getty Images)
    LAS VEGAS — “To Protect and Serve Manicotti” Episode 18 — Pictured: (l-r) Sylvester Stallone as Frank the Repairman, James Caan as Ed Deline — Photo By: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
    FILE – Actors James Caan, left, and Scott Caan appear at the premiere of the HBO documentary film “His Way” in Los Angeles on March 22, 2011. James Caan, whose roles included “The Godfather,” “Brian’s Song” and “Misery,” died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at age 82. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
    James Caan as Ed Deline in “Las Vegas.” — Photo By: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

He managed a long career despite drug problems, outbursts of temper and minor brushes with the law.

“Jimmy was one of the greatest. Not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, he was funny, loyal, caring and beloved,” Caan’s manager Matt DelPiano said. “Our relationship was always friendship before business. I will miss him dearly and am proud to have worked with him all these years.”

Married and divorced four times, Caan had a daughter, Tara, and sons Scott, Alexander, James and Jacob.

Caan was 82. No cause of death was given.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

