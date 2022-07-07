ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Missouri sees largest weekly drop in gas prices of 2022 as demand falls globally

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Drivers may start to notice a little bit of relief at the pump after weeks of record-high gas prices.

The average price of regular unleaded fuel has dropped 10 cents in Missouri since the start of July, leading to the state’s largest weekly decline in gas prices so far in 2022, according to the American Automobile Association.

The state’s average gas price, currently at $4.47, is still $1.66 higher per gallon compared to this time last year, per AAA Gas Watch . The current average rates around St. Louis are $4.60 per gallon for regular unleaded gas and $5.39 for diesel, both down slightly from record-highs in mid-June.

Business Insider reports that gas prices have decreased in recent weeks as global demand for crude oil has also decreased. AAA says supply is also increasing in some regions.

Some of the main factors behind the recent drop include crude oil prices decreasing due to concerns about a decline in global demand as well as increased regional supply. Experts advise drivers that July could be an up-and-down month in prices.

“The largest weekly decline in 2022 for fuel prices is good news for drivers, but we’re not out of the woods just yet,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Gas prices will remain elevated compared to one year ago and could fluctuate in July, which is typically one of the highest months for fuel demand.”

On average, gas in Missouri is cheaper than 39 other US states, according to AAA. The average cost of gas nationwide right now is around $4.75.

AAA recommends the following steps to improve fuel efficiency and save even more at the pump:

  • Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.
  • Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations.
  • Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel.
  • Minimize your use of air conditioning.
  • Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

