North Carolina’s 2024 recruiting class is set up for the program to have success in the coming years. Hubert Davis and his staff have landed two five-star recruits already in Simeon Wilcher and G.G. Jackson. Both players have the potential to be stars at UNC and it should get fans excited for the future of the program. While the rumors are swirling about Jackson and his recruitment, Wilcher remains firm on UNC. And he’s also showing why he should climb up the recruiting rankings as well. Wilcher had a monster game on Saturday in Kansas City as part of the Nike EYBL session....

BASKETBALL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO