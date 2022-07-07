ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins sign defenseman Kris Letang to $36.6 million extension

By Alex Butler
 3 days ago
July 7 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a six-year, $36.6 million contract extension, the NHL franchise announced Thursday.

The pact will start in 2022-23 and run through the 2027-28 season.

"Kris epitomizes what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin," Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said in a news release.

"The role he plays on our team is irreplaceable, he is a leader in our locker room, and has made countless contributions to the organization over the last 15-plus years, which includes three Stanley Cup championships. We are thrilled to make him a Penguin for life."

Letang, 35, joined the Penguins as a third-round pick in the 2005 NHL Draft. The two-time All-Star helped the team win Stanley Cup titles in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

He scored 650 points, with 144 goals and 506 assists, in 941 appearances over his first 16 seasons with the Penguins. He logged a career-high 68 points, with 10 goals and 58 assists in 78 games last season.

