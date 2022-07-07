Kody Clemens helps power the Tigers to a series sweep of Cleveland

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas, Tyler Stephenson and Jonathan India each hit a two-run homer in the third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-5 Sunday for a three-game sweep. Moustakas connected for his 200th career homer as the Reds posted their first four-game winning streak since May 25-28. It was his first home run since May 13 and fourth of the season. “To have 200 home runs in the big leagues is pretty special,” the three-time All-Star said. “It took longer than I thought to get there. Having done it is a pretty amazing feeling. You want to get it out of the way to keep going. I started struggling pretty bad for a minute, but I’ve been feeling pretty good the last few games.” The sweep allowed the Reds to finish their homestand with a 6-5 record.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 20 MINUTES AGO