Kody Clemens helps power the Tigers to a series sweep of Cleveland

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after Shohei Ohtani became baseball’s first two-way All-Star, the Los Angeles Angels sensation did it again. Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff on Sunday as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Pitchers Clay Holmes, Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes made the AL team from the Yankees along with catcher Jose Trevino, giving New York six All-Stars for the first time since 2011. Outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were elected to start. Defending AL champion Houston has five All-Stars, with pitchers Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez, outfielder Kyle Tucker and designated hitter Yordan Álvarez selected along with starting second baseman Jose Altuve. Álvarez went on the injured list Sunday because of right hand inflammation.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas, Tyler Stephenson and Jonathan India each hit a two-run homer in the third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-5 Sunday for a three-game sweep. Moustakas connected for his 200th career homer as the Reds posted their first four-game winning streak since May 25-28. It was his first home run since May 13 and fourth of the season. “To have 200 home runs in the big leagues is pretty special,” the three-time All-Star said. “It took longer than I thought to get there. Having done it is a pretty amazing feeling. You want to get it out of the way to keep going. I started struggling pretty bad for a minute, but I’ve been feeling pretty good the last few games.” The sweep allowed the Reds to finish their homestand with a 6-5 record.
The Red Sox have similar needs as they did a year ago prior to the trade deadline. The Red Sox are in the midst of their toughest stretch on the schedule this season, and their play suggests they need help. Boston’s gone 3-6 in its last three series’ against top...
Jerry West's pick is in - Michael Jordan is his favorite player of all-time. Mr. Logo revealed his pick while attending Summer League games this Saturday night. "Probably my favorite player of all-time was Michael Jordan," he said. "A lot of other incredible players I know and frankly been involved with. But to me he epitomizes what I think is great in a basketball player."
