Morning Milestones: Melvin Childs

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, July 10th. Read at your own risk!. Big Brother Season 24 is underway, and the Houseguests are finally in the thick of the first full week of the competition. Come Thursday, one of the 16 Houseguests will go home, and fans eager for live feed reveals on veto winners and more ahead of the televised episodes want to know who was nominated and who won the veto ceremony. Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins are currently on the block, thanks to HOH Daniel Durston, and battled it out in the veto in hopes of surviving another week.

TV SHOWS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO