Kids

6 things to know about COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5

By Staff
bayoubeatnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccines are now available for children under 5 years old, and the American Medical Association (AMA) is urging parents to get their children vaccinated. “The wait for this moment has been excruciating for parents who were ready on day one for their children to receive a vaccination to prevent severe...

Medical Daily

CDC Advisers Recommend Moderna Vaccine For Children 6 And Above

The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has received a recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for use in children ages 6 and above. All 15 voting members of the public health agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted in favor of the Moderna vaccine for kids, CNN reported Thursday.
KIDS
Daily Mail

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky beams as she says she's approved COVID vaccines for babies as young as six months old - even though just 442 under 4s have been killed by virus since pandemic began

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has officially signed off on Covid-19 vaccines for babies as young as six months old - and couldn't keep the smile from her face as she announced the news. Walensky's approval comes after a panel of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
KIDS
Medical Daily

New COVID-19 Variants Dodge Vaccine Antibodies, New Study Reveals

Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants "substantially" escaped antibody responses in people previously infected with COVID-19 and the fully vaccinated and boosted, new research showed. The median neutralizing antibody response against the two subvariants among 27 previously infected people was lower than omicron's original strain by a factor of 2.9, according...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
TODAY.com

Important tips to protect you from ticks and the diseases they carry

As people spend more time outside during the summer, doctors say it’s important to protect yourself from ticks and the diseases that they carry. NBC’s senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins TODAY with information on tick-borne illnesses, as well as tips to protect yourself and your family.July 5, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Futurity

Could you inhale a future COVID vaccine?

A new inhalable COVID-19 vaccine is shelf stable at room temperature for up to three months, targets the lungs specifically and effectively, and allows for self-administration via an inhaler, researchers report. The researchers also found that the delivery mechanism for this vaccine—a lung-derived exosome called LSC-Exo—is more effective at evading...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
TODAY.com

Mother of 11-year-old boy details his 'crushing' long COVID symptoms

At first 11-year-old Jack Coviello’s COVID-19 seemed to be the mild version that health experts had assured parents was typical. But a week after Jack’s initial symptoms cleared, a crushing fatigue set in and the sixth grader was sleeping 20 hours a day. Other distressing symptoms soon arrived, like dizziness, joint pain and blurred vision.
IPSWICH, MA
CBS News

CDC now also recommends Moderna's COVID vaccine for adolescents

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's outside vaccine advisers voted unanimously Thursday to expand their recommendations for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to virtually all ages of children, adding the first alternative to Pfizer's shots for millions of adolescents and school-age kids. On Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

5 Good Reasons to Get Your Young Kid Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Everyone in the U.S. 6 months or older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the shots in June for very young children, from 6 months to 5 years old. They’re the last age demographic in the U.S. to become eligible to get vaccinated during the pandemic.
KIDS
UPI News

COVID-19 vaccines prevented 58% of deaths, study estimates

The U.S. COVID-19 vaccination program slashed the coronavirus' expected death rate by as much as 58%, saving hundreds of thousands of lives during the first two waves of the pandemic, a new study says. Computer models estimate that vaccines prevented 235,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States between December 2020...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

People With Flu Shot Stress Could Be Mistaken As Anaphylaxis – New Study Finds

Researchers in Australia found that 49 patients who had previously been diagnosed with an allergy to the flu vaccine were actually misdiagnosed with anaphylaxis. According to the authors of a research letter published today in the Medical Journal of Australia, some adverse reactions to influenza vaccines may be safe to de-label from “allergies” to “stress-related responses” because they do not fulfill the criteria for anaphylaxis.
HEALTH
NBC News

A big week for children's Covid vaccines: Here’s what to expect

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will meet Wednesday to weigh in on Covid vaccines for children under 5. The committee's endorsement is a crucial step before the FDA can authorize the shots, from both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, for the age group. Children under 5 are the only group in the United States who remain ineligible to get vaccinated.
ROCHESTER, MN
Healthline

Listeria Outbreak Affects 23, What to Know

A listeria outbreak has affected multiple people in at least 10 different states. All those affected lived in Flordia or had recently traveled to that state. The CDC reports that the outbreak is linked to a brand of ice cream. On July 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
MINNESOTA STATE
Nature.com

Protection of hamsters challenged with SARS-CoV-2 after two doses of MVC-COV1901 vaccine followed by a single intranasal booster with nanoemulsion adjuvanted S-2P vaccine

Intramuscular vaccines have greatly reduced hospitalization and death due to severe COVID-19. However, most countries are experiencing a resurgence of infection driven predominantly by the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2. In response, booster dosing of COVID-19 vaccines has been implemented in many countries to address waning immunity and reduced protection against the variants. However, intramuscular boosting fails to elicit mucosal immunity and therefore does not solve the problem of persistent viral carriage and transmission, even in patients protected from severe disease. In this study, two doses of stabilized prefusion SARS-CoV-2 spike (S-2P)-based intramuscular vaccine adjuvanted with Alum/CpG1018, MVC-COV1901, were used as a primary vaccination series, followed by an intranasal booster vaccination with nanoemulsion (NE01)-adjuvanted S-2P vaccine in a hamster model to demonstrate immunogenicity and protection from viral challenge. Here we report that this vaccination regimen resulted not only in the induction of robust immunity and protection against weight loss and lung pathology following challenge with SARS-CoV-2, but also led to increased viral clearance from both upper and lower respiratory tracts. Our findings showed that intramuscular MVC-COV1901 vaccine followed by a booster with intranasal NE01-adjuvanted vaccine promotes protective immunity against both viral infection and disease, suggesting that this immunization protocol may offer a solution in addressing a significant, unmet medical need for both the COVID-19 and future pandemics.
PUBLIC HEALTH

