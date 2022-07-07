ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

Las Vegas police: Suspected drunk driver rammed other vehicles, flashed gun, spit on officers

By David Charns
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver is accused of ramming other cars, flashing a gun, and then spitting on officers during an arrest earlier this week, Las Vegas police said.

Police said they were called to an area near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Carson Avenue on Sunday for a report of a driver who was ramming vehicles and waving a gun, they said.

The driver, identified as Francisco Dutchover, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, refused to listen to officers’ commands, they said.

Dutchover pulled over near the on-ramp to U.S. 95, police said. Officers noted “a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the driver,” they said.

While at the Clark County jail, Dutchover refused to listen to officers’ commands and kicked a chair at one, police said.

He also reportedly spit at officers and threatened staff, police said.

Dutchover faces charges including of DUI, disobeying a police officer while DUI, and assault on a protected person.

He posted bail and was due in court in August. A booking photo was unavailable.

clearviz
2d ago

That judge who give him bail should better pray that the dude don't drive drunk again and kill someone....

6
Silver Chief
2d ago

They shouldn’t have given him any bail and should let him sit in jail.

14
Jody Shaw
2d ago

Wow bail really!!! for him to get behind the wheel and end up taking somebody's life nexts

