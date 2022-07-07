The city of Indio is looking for artists’ proposals for two mural locations

The City of Indio’s Public Arts Commission is seeking artists' proposals to paint two different murals within the City of Indio. There are currently 10 murals in the city of Indio that represent the history of the city. The release date for the proposals started July 1st, 2022.

MURAL # 11

The City’s Public Arts Work Plan was created on April 6th, 2022, exterior wall of a building located at 45102 Smurr Street Indio, CA 92201. The space designated for this mural is the entire north-facing wall that is the backdrop of the newly installed Colossal Cacti artwork. The application process is open now. You can apply as an individual artist or as a team.

In addition, the Public Arts Commission hopes the Mural will:

Integrate a sense of place, announcing that you have arrived at the Open Space

through text and/or imagery or both. Celebrate the rich character and history of Indio through the use of form, color, and

subject matter for public viewing of all ages. Foster interaction and evoke appreciation by the community and the general public. Fit well within the context of the site. Include preparation of the wall for Mural application. Use materials of the highest quality, designed and fabricated for durability and low

maintenance including the application of an anti-graffiti protective coating/sealant.

MURAL # 12

The City of Indio Public Arts Commission is seeking the creation of a site-specific mural

to paint the columns and wing walls located under the Jackson Street Bridge.

Emmanuel Doubling is a Coachella Valley resident who is planning to turn in a proposal for the Jackson Street Bridge, he says "It shows it's a reflection of us, we are the community, you know, and then what, what better way to represent us than be done by artists of the community".

The city of Indio has taken what is an ordinary underpass and given artists an opportunity to beautify this space.

Leila Namvar is the City's Senior Planner and she was sharing how the city officials want Indio to be the place for the arts, she says, "As you see it requires some you know attention, there's a lot of blank walls that needs to be, could be used for a mural".

TO LEARN MORE ON HOW YOU CAN SUBMIT YOUR PROPOSAL: CLICK HERE

