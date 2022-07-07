Odessan arrested following robbery

A 19-year-old Odessa man was arrested Tuesday after a North Golder Avenue resident told police he stole her iPhone 11 at gunpoint.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, authorities received a 911 call about a robbery in progress around 11 p.m. Tuesday from a home in the 800 block of North Golder.

When police arrived, a 33-year-old woman and several teenagers in the home told officers two strangers came into the home, fired two rounds from a shotgun and stole a yellow iPhone 11.

Officers traced the iPhone using an app to a 2020 Toyota Corolla registered to Anthony Ruben Fuentes, who told them he’d been “cruising” at the time of the robbery.

According to the report, officers obtained a search warrant for the Toyota and found the iPhone 11 under the driver’s seat.

Fuentes was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of six counts of aggravated robbery. He remained in custody Thursday on surety bonds totaling $300,000.

Records indicate an 18-year-old man has also been identified as a potential suspect.

According to online Ector County District Court records, Fuentes was placed on three years’ deferred adjudication on June 8 after pleading guilty to theft of a firearm.