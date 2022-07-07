ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessan arrested following robbery

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IqT80_0gXwAxuz00

A 19-year-old Odessa man was arrested Tuesday after a North Golder Avenue resident told police he stole her iPhone 11 at gunpoint.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, authorities received a 911 call about a robbery in progress around 11 p.m. Tuesday from a home in the 800 block of North Golder.

When police arrived, a 33-year-old woman and several teenagers in the home told officers two strangers came into the home, fired two rounds from a shotgun and stole a yellow iPhone 11.

Officers traced the iPhone using an app to a 2020 Toyota Corolla registered to Anthony Ruben Fuentes, who told them he’d been “cruising” at the time of the robbery.

According to the report, officers obtained a search warrant for the Toyota and found the iPhone 11 under the driver’s seat.

Fuentes was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of six counts of aggravated robbery. He remained in custody Thursday on surety bonds totaling $300,000.

Records indicate an 18-year-old man has also been identified as a potential suspect.

According to online Ector County District Court records, Fuentes was placed on three years’ deferred adjudication on June 8 after pleading guilty to theft of a firearm.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas FCIC Assists Odessa PD and Other Law Enforcement Agencies in Fuel Theft Arrests

AUSTIN – The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) assisted the Odessa Police Department in a large organized fuel theft case that resulted in the arrests of three men in Odessa on Wednesday, July 6. Other agencies who worked on the investigation include the Ector County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Comptroller’s Office. The FCIC provided intelligence and investigative guidance to the agencies that assisted them in assembling enough information to charge the men with Engaging in Organized Criminal activity. They are accused of stealing 300 gallons of fuel at an Odessa…
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

MPD investigates deadly shooting

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night. According to a city spokesperson, around 11:32 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at 104 S Terrell St. Upon arrival, officers found one victim that was pronounced dead at the...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police looking for people of interest

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Police needs help identifying four persons of interest in the Homicide investigation that occurred on June 26th at the Spectrum Apartments located at 4331 W. Dengar. Do you recognize any of these suspects in the video?. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers. Be sure...
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

3 Individuals Arrested for Stealing Gasoline in Odessa

ODESSA- Three people have been arrested in Odessa for stealing gasoline. The Odessa Police Department responded to the Kent Kwik, located at 912 North County Road West in Odessa on Wednesday Jul. 6 at 1:30 a.m. regarding gas theft. When officers arrived, they detained two individuals who tampered with the fuel pump and were stealing gas. About 300 gallons of gasoline was stolen in this incident. It was also learned by investigators that these people were involved or had knowledge of previous gas thefts that totaled 3600 gallons. The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, the Texas…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
County
Ector County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
Ector County, TX
Crime & Safety
cbs7.com

A fire broke out at 400 South Grandview Avenue

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A fire broke out at 400 south Grandview Avenue in Odessa on Saturday afternoon. A Battalion chief with Odessa Fire Rescue said they were called out to a commercial building that was on fire. OFR was able to extinguish the fire. No one was in the...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD investigates deadly crash on HWY 191

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead. According to OPD, on Thursday around 6:07 p.m., officers and members of Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash in the 12800 block of E. Highway 191. Investigation revealed that a...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly 191 crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: Odessa Police Department has released the identity of the victim in last night’s deadly crash. 42-year-old Hortensia Almaras of Midland, the driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead after being taken to Medical Center Hospital. The passenger of the Mercedes, 67-year-old Irma Munoz of Midland was taken to a local […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone 11#Aggravated Robbery#Odessa Police Department#North Golder
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for theft suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect. According to a Facebook post, on June 30 the man pictured below stole an employee’s cellphone off a counter at Murphy’s USA at 1219 N Midkiff Road. The cellphone is valued at $1,300. If you recognize […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: New details surrounding barricaded subject response

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: The Midland Police Department said the scene near the 4700 block of County Club Drive has been cleared and has provided new details regarding the incident. According to an MPD spokesperson, officers responded to the home after a domestic violence call in which a woman said she thought the man involved […]
Nationwide Report

38-year-old Daniel Anthony Chavez arrested after a DUI crash in Odessa (Odessa, TX)

38-year-old Daniel Anthony Chavez arrested after a DUI crash in Odessa (Odessa, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities arrested 38-year-old Daniel Anthony Chavez for drunk driving and causing a crash Tuesday in Odessa. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 400 block of E Odessa Street after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Police share tips to prevent catalytic converter theft

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is sharing some tips with the public to help prevent catalytic converter thefts. Catalytic converters are a part of the exhaust system of vehicles. It helps control the poisonous exhaust emissions a car emits. Thieves often target this piece of automobiles because...
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs7.com

Rancher warns of firework danger on private property

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Shooting off fireworks is one of the most popular past times during 4th of July weekend, but it’s important to be mindful of where you set them off at. The widespread drought we’re dealing with in West Texas won’t stop the fireworks party in Midland...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Power outage impacts over 1,000 homes in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oncor is reporting that power is restored to all of the impacted area. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Oncor is reporting an outage impacting about 1,400 homes in Midland. According to the Oncor outage map at 11:20 p.m. Friday, the estimated time of restoration...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers tip leads police to suspect in Sam’s theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers announced today that a tipster has identified a man accused of theft earlier this year. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Justin Solis; he is wanted for felony theft. In March the Midland Police Department said a suspect stole more than $1,700 worth of electronics from […]
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
329
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy