ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers fans have mixed reaction when it comes to Mayfield trade

By Will Lewis
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ZGQg_0gXwAv9X00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Baker Mayfield is headed to the Queen City and news spread fast through Uptown.

“I’m happy for Baker and I think he is going to perform well in Charlotte,” said Ryan Hammer, visiting Charlotte from Ohio.

“I don’t think the Panthers need that kind of poison in the locker room,” added another man in the French quarter of Uptown.

Carolina Panthers acquiring QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield was a trending topic on Twitter, and that had some fans cheering in front of Bank of America Stadium.

“I don’t know about playoffs,” said a man dressed as the Carolina reaper. “But I definitely feel like we’re a better team and we’re definitely going to have a better showing than we did the last couple of years.”

The Carolina Panthers was rumored to make the trade during the draft but waited. People saying that wait paid off with the team giving up a 2024 conditional fifth round pick and paying $5 million dollars in salary.

“It was literally a steal,” added Hammer. “They got extremely good value for him. So, cheers to the GM of the Panthers because it was a great move for him.”

Still, not everyone is convinced Baker Mayfield is the answer.

“You can’t throw to Robbie Anderson below ten yards and you can’t wait for him to get past ten yards if your offensive line is as bad as ours has been,” said Jacob Etringer, referring to Sam Darnold.

“If the Browns didn’t want Baker Mayfield as a quarterback, that means there is something wrong with him in the locker room,” added another fan.

FOX NFL analyst Mark Schlereth joins CSL to talk Baker trade

All say the payoff comes on the field, after a possible QB battle.

“I think they have two bigger pieces to move, rather than play,” said Etringer. “I think they should roll with the rookie.”

“Baker is a QB1 in this league,” added Hammer. “I think he is going to come out of the gate strong, week one versus the Browns, it’s redemption season for him already and it would be a great start to get the win for the Panthers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Couple accused of killing 12-year-old in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple was charged with murder following the death of a 12-year-old girl in Fountain Inn. The Fountain Inn Police Department charged Shawnetta Shawntae Faust and Barkee Jameel Faust on June 21st in the murder of Ashantae Unique Glenn. According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Glenn died at Hillcrest […]
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested in connection with deadly May 24 attack in Summerville neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly attack in the Corey Woods subdivision. Officers with the Summerville Police Department were called to a residence off Driver Avenue on May 24 to conduct a welfare check – at the scene, officers found a person dead inside the home with “multiple wounds on their body from an apparent attack.”
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Mayfield, OH
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Charlotte, NC
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reacts To Baker Mayfield trade

NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield has finally been traded. The Carolina Panthers - who've been linked to Mayfield all offseason - acquired Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday. All they had to give up was a fifth-round pick. Mayfield now enters a quarterback room featuring Sam Darnold and third-round draft...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Anderson
Person
Mark Schlereth
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: 1 killed, 1 arrested in shooting at North Park Grill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police say they made an arrest after a deadly late-night shooting Wednesday. Taneisha Brown, 24, surrendered herself to police Thursday, NCPD said in a release. NCPD officials said officers were dispatched just before 11:30 p.m. to North Park Grill following a report that a woman was shot. When […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Nfl#American Football#French#Qb#Bank Of America Stadium#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers’ betting odds make funny move after Baker Mayfield trade

Most teams see an improvement in their odds after making a major trade. The Carolina Panthers are not one of those teams. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag revealed this week the updated odds for the Panthers to win the Super Bowl following their acquisition of former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield. Interestingly enough, Carolina’s odds are now worse with Mayfield on the roster.
CHARLOTTE, NC
All Hornets

Another Former Hornet Arrested

Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown man arrested on several drug charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown County man is behind bars after a joint operation led to his arrest on numerous drug charges. Ature Javon Gray, 28, was arrested Wednesday following a drug operation conducted by both the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown City Police. “Agents...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy