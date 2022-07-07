ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

RoboCop FPS Shows Off Gameplay, Coming in June 2023

By Joe Skrebels
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpcoming FPS RoboCop: Rogue City has shown off its first gameplay and revealed lead character Alex Murphy, with the full likeness of original actor Peter Weller. The game is now scheduled to arrive in June 2023. Shown off at today's Nacon Connect showcase, we...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

NME

‘Terminator’ open-world survival game announced by Nacon

Nacon has announced that it’s developing an official Terminator survival game, and a brief first-look has been included with the reveal. Developed by Nacon Studio Milan, this will be the first survival game set in the Terminator movie universe, and it’ll include “an original story that builds on the events of the official films.”
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

RoboCop returns to games with a gory new shooter in 2023

RoboCop: Rogue City, a new first-person shooter based on the 35-year-old action franchise, is coming to consoles and PC next summer, publisher Nacon announced Thursday. The publisher also showed the first gameplay footage from the game, confirming that developer Teyon isn’t shying away from the gory, head-splattering violence of Paul Verhoeven’s original film.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

New Need for Speed ​​with new graphics showed

The network posted a video demonstrating the new game Need for Speed: Most Wanted, which received the latest graphics and amazing gamers. The new video showed a remake of the hit racing game Need for Speed: Most Wanted from the publisher Electronic Arts. The video lasts almost 2 minutes, during which you can see how the game has changed with new graphics.
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Paul Verhoeven
Person
Peter Weller
BGR.com

#Robocop#Fps#Video Game#Upcoming Fps Robocop#Nacon Connect#Xbox Series X S#Omni Consumer Products
