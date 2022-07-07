Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown - Together We Drive Trailer

Nasa has discovered the crash site of a mystery “out of control” rocket that slammed into the far side of the moon earlier this year.Images taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) on 25 May revealed a double crater formed by the rocket’s impact.Nasa says the identity of the rocket body remains “unclear” at this time.The new findings, according to Mark Robinson, principal investigator of the LRO Camera team, may indicate that the spacecraft that slammed onto the lunar surface could have had large masses at each end.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Election win should trigger Scottish independence, says SturgeonMischievous bear breaks into medication bin in Californian townMan drops £1,000 engagement ring into lake in proposal gone wrong

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO