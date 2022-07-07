Session: Skate Sim Release Date Confirmed For September

At the time of writing, Skyrim Together Reborn has more than 56,800 downloads. Skyrim Together Reborn (opens in new tab) is a mod designed for groups of two-to-eight players, though the creators have tested it with over 30, essentially making a mini-MMO. The aim is for friends to be able to play Skyrim co-operatively, complete with shared quest progress. Since its release on NexusMods yesterday, Skyrim Together Reborn has already been downloaded over 56,800 times. For comparison's sake, the second-most popular new mod added to Nexus is a sexy nun outfit (opens in new tab) from June, which has 30,000 downloads.
