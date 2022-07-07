ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Session: Skate Sim Release Date Confirmed For September

By Matt Purslow
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNacon has announced that Session: Skate Sim will release in full on September 22, three years after it launched in early access. Announced by developer Crea-ture Studios at Nacon Connect 2022, the full 1.0...

www.ign.com

IGN

God of War: Ragnarok Release Date Is Here Finally With a New Cinematic Trailer

The players will not believe it, the unthinkable has happened. Out of nowhere, PlayStation has provided the players with the God of War: Ragnarok release date. After months of anticipation and delay, we finally know when this game is going to come out. God Of War: Ragnarok release date has been set as November 9, 2022. The release date comes with a fresh cinematic trailer with glimpses of Kratos and Atreus in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

xScreen for Xbox Series S Review

It’s been nearly two years since the PS5 and Xbox Series launched in November 2020, and since then we’ve seen a steady trickle of accessories for these consoles. One of the more interesting products to grace the market is the UPspec Gaming xScreen – a portable folding screen that attaches directly to your Xbox Series S.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Skull and Bones Release Date Announced

After much anticipation, Ubisoft announced that Skull and Bones will be released on November 8 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store. Skull and Bones was officially announced in 2017, though began development years before that. Based on the...
VIDEO GAMES
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Phantom”

Nike has cultivated the Air Max line-up for the last 35 years, developing many a new model throughout the technology’s life. And for 2022, the brand is ushering in the Air Max Scorpion, a lifestyle proposition that could be making its debut later this September. Revealed first in women’s...
APPAREL
DBLTAP

ReedPop to Run In-Person E3 2023

When E3 canceled E3 2022, fans of the convention wondered if the premier games showcase would ever return. The Entertainment Software Association announced via gamesindustry.biz that the once-illustrious industry show would return in 2023, but now with a new partner: ReedPop. E3 2022 was originally meant to be held online...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Terminator’ open-world survival game announced by Nacon

Nacon has announced that it’s developing an official Terminator survival game, and a brief first-look has been included with the reveal. Developed by Nacon Studio Milan, this will be the first survival game set in the Terminator movie universe, and it’ll include “an original story that builds on the events of the official films.”
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

New PlayStation 5 Update Introduces Long-Awaited Feature

A brand-new system software update has been launched for the PlayStation 5, and it comes with a major new feature that will come as a welcome surprise for the more competitive gamers out there. The new PS5 patch, which is available to download and install right now, introduces the ability...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Moonhaven review: A promising sci-fi mystery

Moonhaven begins, like so many mysteries before it, with a murder. The violent act in question effectively kick-starts the series’ story, but Moonhaven doesn’t waste much time drawing out the mysteries of its opening killing. In fact, in the second scene of the Moonhaven pilot, not only has the victim’s identity been discovered by the proper authorities, but so has her killer’s. The series resolves many of the questions surrounding its inciting incident at a surprisingly brisk pace that its otherwise exposition-heavy pilot episode fails to maintain.
TV SERIES
PC Gamer

New multiplayer Skyrim mod has been downloaded over 50,000 times

At the time of writing, Skyrim Together Reborn has more than 56,800 downloads. Skyrim Together Reborn (opens in new tab) is a mod designed for groups of two-to-eight players, though the creators have tested it with over 30, essentially making a mini-MMO. The aim is for friends to be able to play Skyrim co-operatively, complete with shared quest progress. Since its release on NexusMods yesterday, Skyrim Together Reborn has already been downloaded over 56,800 times. For comparison's sake, the second-most popular new mod added to Nexus is a sexy nun outfit (opens in new tab) from June, which has 30,000 downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Games with Gold is ditching Xbox 360 support

Xbox Games with Gold is about to get a lot better. Or a lot worse, depending on how much you like Xbox 360 games. Both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles are backwards compatible with older Xbox games. As such, users with an Xbox Live Gold subscription have been able to download Xbox 360 games each month as part of the Games with Gold monthly lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Available Now

It's the first Tuesday of the month, which means that the new slate of free games coming to PlayStation Plus for July 2022 are now available to download. Within the past week, Sony revealed the latest group of games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 that would be free for PS Plus subscribers throughout the month. And in case you happened to miss this announcement, July is actually one of the stronger months that we've seen for PS Plus so far in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Ubisoft Reveals Skull and Bones Release Date for Later This Year

Ubisoft has announced the official release date for its new pirate-themed title, Skull and Bones. Earlier this week, loyal fans of the long-awaited Skull and Bones game were greeted with the game's worldwide gameplay debut. This was the first time they were able to get a good look at the experience awaiting them in the game — from controlling their ship to the important mechanics of the high seas. Of course, that wasn't all Ubisoft had up its sleeves. Alongside the visual debut, the company also announced the official release date for Skull and Bones.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

A new report has claimed that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be coming natively to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at some point in the future. At this point in time, the latest title from Rockstar Games can be played on both PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to backward compatibility, but the game itself doesn't fully take advantage of what each platform is capable of. And while Red Dead Redemption 2 does receive some performance upgrades on these consoles as it currently stands, it sounds like a native port of the title should be coming before long.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

New Need for Speed ​​with new graphics showed

The network posted a video demonstrating the new game Need for Speed: Most Wanted, which received the latest graphics and amazing gamers. The new video showed a remake of the hit racing game Need for Speed: Most Wanted from the publisher Electronic Arts. The video lasts almost 2 minutes, during which you can see how the game has changed with new graphics.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Plus Premium: Backwards Compatibility Performance Review

Sony announced earlier this year that its PlayStation Plus subscription service and PlayStation Now streaming service would be merging into a single service. The new service, also called PlayStation Plus, has three subscription tiers: Essentials, Extra, and Premium. Essentials is predominantly the same as the older version of PlayStation Plus, with online multiplayer access, free monthly games, online cloud saves, and store discounts. Extra encompasses all these features but adds a curated catalog of nearly 400 PS4 and PS5 games you can download and play on your local console.
VIDEO GAMES

