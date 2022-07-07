ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, SC

Seneca woman found strangled in her home

By Nikolette Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5Zzg_0gXwARrr00
(File: Getty)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca woman was found strangled in her home Monday afternoon.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said Nancy Popham, 67, was found dead in her home on Country Kin Road around 4 p.m. by a family member.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Popham’s residence for a cardiac arrest.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday and it revealed that Popham died from manual strangulation, the coroner said. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The coroner’s office said they believe Popham may have died late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death at this time. Deputies do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information can call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1 (888)-CRIME or leave an online tip at www.oconeecrimestoppers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Man arrested in connection to Greenwood homicide

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department arrested a man in connection to a Friday night homicide. The police department charged Christopher Longshore, 27, of Greenwood with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said investigators responded to the Uptown Grill located at 610 Seaboard […]
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Laurens Co. crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Ware Shoals. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Powerhouse Road near Cemetery Road at 7:47 p.m. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet van was traveling east when it went off the right side of the […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seneca, SC
Seneca, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Oconee County, SC
Oconee County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Shooting injures 1 at Anderson mall

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning at Anderson Mall. The Anderson Police Department said they responded to the shooting around 11:30 a.m. They believe the incident was isolated between people who know each other. A witness told 7News they heard a...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: 1 dead after hitting guardrail in Laurens County

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after crashing into a guardrail in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. at the on Powerhouse Road near Cemetery Road. Troopers say the driver of a van was...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
nowhabersham.com

Suspected serial burglar charged in Rabun County

A Jackson County man charged with burglary in Rabun County is suspected of committing a string of burglaries in other communities. Benjamin Reed Heaslip, 36, was taken into custody on July 1 after law enforcement executed a search warrant on a residence in his home county. Rabun County investigators identified Heaslip as the primary suspect in burglaries at the Rabun County Golf Club, Kingwood Country Club, and Wildcat Grill.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WSPA 7News

Anderson Co. deputy fired following DUI arrest

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County Deputy Sheriff was terminated Friday morning following an arrest for DUI. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy, identified as Austin Taylor, was not in an on-duty status when the incident took place. South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Person leaving explosives at Georgia Guidestones caught on camera

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released surveillance video of a person leaving an explosive device at the Georgia Guidestones as the investigation continues into the explosion. GBI said agents are actively working to identify the person in the video, which was recorded on Wednesday morning...
GEORGIA STATE
live5news.com

Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway

MOUNTAIN CITY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a man likely died last weekend after lightning struck him. Representatives from emergency medical services in Rabun County report they received a call about a man possibly being struck by lightning on July 2 at about 3:35 p.m. WGCL reports...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy