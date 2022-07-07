ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82

By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7ulw_0gXwANaB00

James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of “The Godfather” and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper “Brian’s Song” and the casino boss in “Las Vegas,” has died. He was 82.

His manager Matt DelPiano said he died on Wednesday. No cause was given.

“Jimmy was one of the greatest. Not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, he was funny, loyal, caring and beloved,” DelPiano said. “Our relationship was always friendship before business. I will miss him dearly and am proud to have worked with him all these years.”

A football player at Michigan State University and a practical joker on production sets, Caan was a grinning, handsome performer with an athlete’s swagger and muscular build. He managed a long career despite drug problems, outbursts of temper and minor brushes with the law.

Caan had been a favorite of Francis Ford Coppola since the 1960s, when Coppola cast him for the lead in “Rain People.” He was primed for a featured role in “The Godfather” as Sonny, the No. 1 enforcer and eldest son of Mafia boss Vito Corleone.

Sonny Corleone, a violent and reckless man who conducted many killings, met his own end in one of the most jarring movie scenes in history. For decades after, he once said, strangers would approach him on the street and jokingly warn him to stay clear of toll roads.

Despite Coppola’s fears he had made a flop, the 1972 release was an enormous critical and commercial success and brought supporting actor Oscar nominations for Caan, Duvall and Al Pacino.

Caan was already a star on television, breaking through in the 1971 TV movie “Brian’s Song,” an emotional drama about Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, who had died of cancer the year before at age 26.

After “Brian’s Song” and “The Godfather,” he was one of Hollywood’s busiest actors, appearing in “Hide in Plain Sight” (which he also directed), “Funny Lady” (opposite Barbra Streisand), “The Killer Elite” and Neil Simon’s “Chapter Two,” among others. He also made a brief appearance in a flashback sequence in “The Godfather, Part II.”

But by the early 1980s he began to sour on films. He had begun to struggle with drug use and was devastated by the 1981 leukemia death of his sister, Barbara, who until then had been a guiding force in his career.

He returned to full-fledged stardom opposite Kathy Bates in “Misery” in 1990.

Once again in demand, Caan starred in “For the Boys” with Bette Midler in 1991 as part of a song-and-dance team entertaining U.S. soldiers during World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars. The following year he played a tongue-in-cheek version of Sonny Corleone in the comedy “Honeymoon in Vegas.”

Other later films included “Flesh and Bone,” “Bottle Rocket” and “Mickey Blue Eyes.” He introduced himself to a new generation playing Walter, the workaholic, stone-faced father of Buddy’s Will Ferrell in “Elf.”

Married and divorced four times, Caan had a daughter, Tara, and sons Scott, Alexander, James and Jacob.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Neil Simon
Person
Bette Midler
Person
James Caan
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Francis Ford Coppola
Person
Kathy Bates
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State University#Mafia
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley Sang a Righteous Brothers Song to His Friends at Graceland the Night He Died

A famous singer loves Elvis Presley’s version of a Righteous Brothers song. Elvis performed the song shortly before his death. Elvis Presley‘s songs mean different things to different people. For example, a famous singer said the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s cover of a Righteous Brothers song is poignant. Notably, Elvis sang the song to his friends shortly before his death.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Big Brother 24 Spoilers: Who Won The Veto In Week 1?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, July 10th. Read at your own risk!. Big Brother Season 24 is underway, and the Houseguests are finally in the thick of the first full week of the competition. Come Thursday, one of the 16 Houseguests will go home, and fans eager for live feed reveals on veto winners and more ahead of the televised episodes want to know who was nominated and who won the veto ceremony. Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins are currently on the block, thanks to HOH Daniel Durston, and battled it out in the veto in hopes of surviving another week.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Favorite ’True Grit’ Scene Includes a Stunt Performed by The Duke Himself

Having a Hollywood career that spanned over three decades, John Wayne not only became a household name, but unlike A-listers today, the “Duke” did his own stunts. During his career on the silver screen, many moviegoers had the pleasure of watching Wayne signify what it meant to be an American hero. This led him to win an Academy Award for his most memorable role in True Grit.
MOVIES
Herbie J Pilato

A Look Back at Gale Storm: One of TV's First Independent Women

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. “I liked Gale Storm,” said famed entertainment journalist Margaret Wendt. “I think she was exotic...and she certainly died too young. Sometimes the actors are so interesting to look at, that what they look like becomes more interesting than whatever business they’re doing or performing as their characters. I remember I used to talk about how she would wear her hair…she was like an Eartha Kitt [type] to me. There was something very different about her face…and you become so enthralled with the way they look or how they achieved that particular look as that particular character or in that particular performance that you actually miss what they were doing in the scene as that character. I think of her show as a little show…but she was a big deal.”
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy