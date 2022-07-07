Avalanche trade picks for goaltender Georgiev

FILE -N ew York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev protects the net during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders… Read More

DENVER (KDVR) — The NHL Entry Draft begins Thursday night in Montreal, Quebec, and the Stanley Cup champs are already making moves.

The Colorado Avalanche had four picks in the 2022 draft and now they have two. The organization traded the third-round and fifth-round picks and the third-round pick in the 2023 draft to the New York Rangers for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.

The team re-signed Andrew Cogliano earlier this week but still has nine unrestricted free agents including goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

What does this mean for Kuemper?

Last season, Kuemper made $4.5 million but after winning the Stanley Cup, his price tag most definitely went up. The Avs acquisition of Georgiev is a sign leaning in the direction of the team and Kuemper parting ways.

Kuemper split time between the pipes with Pavel Francouz and the two led the team to a Stanley Cup victory. Francouz is currently in a contract through to the 2023-24 season at $2 million per year.

Colorado acquired Kuemper from the Arizona Coyotes prior to this past season in a trade for Conor Timmins and the first-round pick in this draft and the third-round pick in the 2024 draft.

How did Georgiev do in New York?

As Igor Shesterkin’s backup in New York, Georgiev didn’t see much ice time but went 15-10-2 in 33 games played with 28 starts this season. He also has two shutouts in the 2021-22 season.

Georgiev was signed by the Rangers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and can become a restricted free agent on July 13.