ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche trade picks for goaltender Georgiev

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLh3D_0gXwAGP600
FILE -N ew York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev protects the net during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders… Read More

DENVER (KDVR) — The NHL Entry Draft begins Thursday night in Montreal, Quebec, and the Stanley Cup champs are already making moves.

The Colorado Avalanche had four picks in the 2022 draft and now they have two. The organization traded the third-round and fifth-round picks and the third-round pick in the 2023 draft to the New York Rangers for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.

The team re-signed Andrew Cogliano earlier this week but still has nine unrestricted free agents including goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

What does this mean for Kuemper?

Last season, Kuemper made $4.5 million but after winning the Stanley Cup, his price tag most definitely went up. The Avs acquisition of Georgiev is a sign leaning in the direction of the team and Kuemper parting ways.

Kuemper split time between the pipes with Pavel Francouz and the two led the team to a Stanley Cup victory. Francouz is currently in a contract through to the 2023-24 season at $2 million per year.

Colorado acquired Kuemper from the Arizona Coyotes prior to this past season in a trade for Conor Timmins and the first-round pick in this draft and the third-round pick in the 2024 draft.

How did Georgiev do in New York?

As Igor Shesterkin’s backup in New York, Georgiev didn’t see much ice time but went 15-10-2 in 33 games played with 28 starts this season. He also has two shutouts in the 2021-22 season.

Georgiev was signed by the Rangers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and can become a restricted free agent on July 13.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

14 counties in COVID-19 Level Red

DENVER (KDVR) — After seeing a slight drop in the state’s COVID-19 levels last week, rates are rising again. Incidence rates and overall positivity are up over the last seven days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 14 counties into the high level for community...
ClutchPoints

Grading the Avalanche trade for Alexandar Georgiev from Rangers

The Colorado Avalanche finally climbed back on top of the NHL mountain, winning the 2021-2022 Stanley Cup. They did so in highly impressive fashion, going 16-4 in the playoffs and beating the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Finals. Colorado has been knocking on the door of a breakthrough for a couple of years, but had been unable to put it all together. They finally did that this season, with one of the biggest differences being in goal. Darcy Kuemper had a fantastic year for Colorado. He went 37-12-4 with a 2.56 goals against average and a .921 save percentage. However, he is an unrestricted free agent and it appears the Avs will be unable to retain his services. That prompted the Avalanche Rangers trade for goalie Alexandar Georgiev.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
The Hockey Writers

4 Free Agent Destinations for Kuemper After Avalanche’s Georgiev Trade

As is custom, the start of the 2022 NHL offseason has been explosive, with draft day dealings and free agent rumblings setting the stage for a whirlwind of transactions. Most intriguing is the goaltending carousel, as few legitimate starters look to hit the open market while even more teams have an opening in their crease. With several netminders already finding a new home, the market is sure to heat up exponentially for one of the few options remaining in Darcy Kuemper, the leading man for the 2022 Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Landeskog Had Long Journey to Stanley Cup Championship

Cale Makar may have stolen the spotlight, and the attention may have been on Nathan MacKinnon getting his first Stanley Cup, but this year’s championship run was a long time coming for another member of the Colorado Avalanche. Gabriel Landeskog has been the captain of the Avs for the...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Fentanyl, other drugs found during illegal campfire search

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were arrested for possession of illegal narcotics, cash and a firearm at the Saddlehorn Campground on Wednesday. Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Colorado National Monument rangers in the arrest after rangers were conducting a check on an illegal campfire. Justin Book,...
MESA COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cogliano
Person
Conor Timmins
Person
Darcy Kuemper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Sports#The Colorado Avalanche#The New York Rangers
FOX31 Denver

Here are 5 new laws that start on July 1 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Several new laws go into effect in Colorado on July 1. Gov. Jared Polis said some of the laws are a series aimed at saving Coloradans money. “As an entrepreneur, I know every dollar counts when starting a business, and I’m thrilled that it is now nearly free to start a business in Colorado. Coloradans are going to see lower costs to renew their driver’s license, and we are cutting licensing fees for Colorado’s health care workers including our nurses and mental health professionals,” said Gov. Polis. “We’re saving people money, cutting costs and making sure there’s more money going back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans.”
FOX31 Denver

Man accused of trying to kill ex-girlfriend detained in New Mexico

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man wanted for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend in Colorado was taken into custody by police in New Mexico. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Yosmy Lorenz Martinez fled the scene after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times. He was located in New Mexico and is in custody at a detention facility in Colfax County, New Mexico awaiting extradition.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
FOX31 Denver

Man arrested in Aurora deadly shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed another man in a parking lot on July 3. Eric Lenzy Morris, 43, was arrested Wednesday evening and is facing a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 41-year-old Aaron Harmon. Harmon was...
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

Porch collapses with 7 people on it in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – A porch collapsed with 7 people on it along the 200 block of Clover Lane in Fort Collins Monday evening. Poudre Fire said they headed to the scene of the emergency at roughly 7:30 p.m., where all of the seven people that were on the structure at the time of the collapse were able to remove themselves before being monitored and examined by medical personnel.
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy