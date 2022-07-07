ARTSWEEK Golden is back

Golden is about to go all out for the arts, with a week of arts programming and a weekend juried arts festival as the highlight of the event and bringing thousands of art lovers to town.

ARTSWEEK GOLDEN , July 8-16, 2021, throughout downtown Golden, free admission. A week-long celebration of the arts orchestrated by the Foothills Art Center and featuring the Foothills Fine Arts Festival, a nationally-juried arts festival with over 70 artists exhibiting their works in downtown Golden. The week of activities takes place throughout historic Golden and includes an archeological dig at the historic Astor House, a purple and gold themed gala at Buffalo Rose, a garden aerialist at Foothills Art Center, painting in the beer garden at Golden City Brewery, concerts by local musicians and more.

For more information check out their website at https://www.artsweekgolden.org/ .

