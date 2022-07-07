ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

ARTSWEEK Golden is back

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

Golden is about to go all out for the arts, with a week of arts programming and a weekend juried arts festival as the highlight of the event and bringing thousands of art lovers to town.

ARTSWEEK GOLDEN , July 8-16, 2021, throughout downtown Golden, free admission. A week-long celebration of the arts orchestrated by the Foothills Art Center and featuring the Foothills Fine Arts Festival, a nationally-juried arts festival with over 70 artists exhibiting their works in downtown Golden. The week of activities takes place throughout historic Golden and includes an archeological dig at the historic Astor House, a purple and gold themed gala at Buffalo Rose, a garden aerialist at Foothills Art Center, painting in the beer garden at Golden City Brewery, concerts by local musicians and more.

For more information check out their website at https://www.artsweekgolden.org/ .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Golden, CO
Entertainment
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Golden, CO
Sports
City
Golden, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Government
Golden, CO
Government
FOX31 Denver

Thousands flock to Boulder for Women’s Freedom March

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Organizers estimated that around 3,000 people marched in downtown Boulder on Saturday morning for July’s Women’s Freedom March. “It shows unity, like we’re not going to lay back and take it,” demonstrator Lisa Lee Loveland said. The event started at 9...
BOULDER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Women 2022 featuring female-owned business and giving back to a good cause

Angel Aesthetics, Denver’s top medical spa owned by female powerhouse Angel Martinez, will present Women 2022 on Sunday, July 10, from 12PM – 3PM. This ladies-only event will feature 9 of Colorado’s best female-owned businesses for an outdoor festival and experience that will be held at Angel Aesthetics’ parking lot, located at 3400 East Bayaud […]
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Arts#The Foothills Art Center#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX31 Denver

Sip and shop this summer as Denver’s Boutique Warehouse sale returns

Denver’s Boutique Warehouse Sale will return on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Number Thirty Eight from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with a VIP shopping hour starting at 9 a.m.   The Boutique Warehouse Sale features 12 of Denver’s best female-owned-and-operated local boutiques.  Ticket sales from the event benefit the Rocky Mountain Alliance (RMA) Children’s Foundation, a local nonprofit organization […]
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Paintings
FOX31 Denver

Glass-domed train offers ‘Rockies to Red Rocks’ trip

UTAH (ABC4) — A luxury, glass-domed train is traveling between Denver and Moab, Utah with a stop in Glenwood Springs. The route, entitled the “Rockies to Red Rocks” route, is a two-day trip showcasing the natural beauty of the region, hosted by Rocky Mountaineer. Guests can expect...
MOAB, UT
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy