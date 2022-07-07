ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Godfather’ actor James Caan dead at 82

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Oscar and Emmy-nominated James Caan has died, according to a post from his family on his official Twitter page.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the tweet reads. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Caan is perhaps best known for his in “The Godfather,” in which he played the violent and reckless Santino “Sonny” Corleone. He also had a brief cameo in the sequel “The Godfather, Part II.”

Caan was already a star on television, breaking through in the 1971 TV movie “Brian’s Song,” an emotional drama about Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, who had died of cancer the year before at age 26.

After “Brian’s Song” and “The Godfather,” he was one of Hollywood’s busiest actors, appearing in “Hide in Plain Sight” (which he also directed), “Funny Lady” (opposite Barbra Streisand), “The Killer Elite” and Neil Simon’s “Chapter Two,” among others.

Younger audiences may know him from his part as Walter in the Christmas comedy “Elf.”

    FILE – James Caan attends the 2016 Summer TCA “Hallmark Event” on July 27, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Caan, whose roles included “The Godfather,” “Brian’s Song” and “Misery,” died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at age 82. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
    James Caan as Santino ‘Sonny’ Corleone in ‘The Godfather, ‘ the movie based on the novel by Mario Puzo and directed by Francis Ford Coppola. This scene takes place in Sonny’s home, winter 1945. Initial theatrical release on March 15, 1972. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
    HONOLULU – FEBRUARY 10: “Lekio” — Danny (Scott Caan), private investigator Tony Archer (guest star James Caan) and McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) cross paths as they investigate the death of a famous talk radio DJ, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Monday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Norman Shaprio/CBS via Getty Images)
    LAS VEGAS — “To Protect and Serve Manicotti” Episode 18 — Pictured: (l-r) Sylvester Stallone as Frank the Repairman, James Caan as Ed Deline — Photo By: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
    FILE – Actors James Caan, left, and Scott Caan appear at the premiere of the HBO documentary film “His Way” in Los Angeles on March 22, 2011. James Caan, whose roles included “The Godfather,” “Brian’s Song” and “Misery,” died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at age 82. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
    James Caan as Ed Deline in “Las Vegas.” — Photo By: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

He managed a long career despite drug problems, outbursts of temper and minor brushes with the law.

“Jimmy was one of the greatest. Not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, he was funny, loyal, caring and beloved,” Caan’s manager Matt DelPiano said. “Our relationship was always friendship before business. I will miss him dearly and am proud to have worked with him all these years.”

Married and divorced four times, Caan had a daughter, Tara, and sons Scott, Alexander, James and Jacob.

Caan was 82. No cause of death was given.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Hawaii State
Larry Storch Dies: ‘F Troop’ Star Was 99

Larry Storch, who was best known for playing Corporal Randolph Agarn in the two seasons of 1960s sitcom F Troop, has died at the age of 99. A statement announcing his passing was posted on his Facebook page on July 8, reading, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight. We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family.”
CELEBRITIES
Missy Peregrym Welcomes Baby No. 2, Reveals Her 'FBI' Return Date

Missy Peregrym and husband Tom Oakley are a family of four!. On Friday, the FBI star shared a sweet Instagram post announcing that she gave birth to their second child, daughter Mela Joséphine Oakley, in the early morning hours of Monday, June 6. "I had the most profound experience...
CELEBRITIES
Creed 3’s Tessa Thompson On Working With Michael B. Jordan As A Director And How He Helped Her Further Develop Her Character

Since they starred alongside each other in the first Creed film, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson have built a rapport that moviegoers have come to love. While their characters Bianca Taylor and Adonis Creed have romantic chemistry, Jordan and Thompson’s playful banter and warm praise for one another have proved the two actors are more like brother and sister. On that note, Thompson was proud when the star was named the director of the upcoming third film. Now, she's getting candid about how his new role affected their dynamic and how he helped to further develop her character.
MOVIES
Brian Austin Green Naps With Son Zane As Sharna Burgess Says They Were ‘Worth The Wait’

Brian Austin Green, 48, showed off the close bond he and his baby son Zane already share, in a new photo. The actor laid down with the one-week-old bundle of joy on his chest and closed his eyes, in the snapshot, which was shared to Instagram by his girlfriend and Zane’s mom, Sharna Burgess, 37, on July 10. He was shirtless and the tot had a white onesie with various gray and blue prints on it.
CELEBRITIES
Brad Pitt Says He Is on the ‘Last Leg’ of His Career

As one of the world’s biggest movie stars, Brad Pitt has had a 35-year acting career so far. Beginning with uncredited roles in huge movies like No Way Out and Less Than Zero and guest appearances in television series like Dallas and 21 Jump Street, Pitt shot to fame after his role in Thelma & Louise in 1991. His career has never slowed down since. Now, Pitt says he is figuring out what the “last leg” of his career looks like.
CELEBRITIES
