Pom poms force Scholastic to recall book due to choking hazard

By Amber Trent
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Photo from U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WCNCN) — Scholastic is recalling the Shake Look Touch book because of a choking hazard.

The book has pom poms on it that can detach and are a hazard to younger children. The pom poms are green and pink, according to a release.

The recalled book has this ISBN: 978-1-338-64564-4, and it was sold in stores and online from January 2020 until April 2022, according to a release.

Photos from U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There is a fix you can complete at home, and you can get a $10 gift card from the company for it, too.

To get a $10 gift card for the recall, you’ll need to cult the pom poms off the book, register online here, and submit a photo showing the pom poms have been removed from the book.

Roughly 185,700 books were sold in the U.S.

Scholastic said it has “received two reports of the pom poms detaching,” and no injuries have been reported.


KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

