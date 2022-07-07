ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

South Carolina motorcyclist’s death ruled homicide after he was hit by Mustang

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago
Scene of motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The death of a motorcyclist has been ruled a homicide following a crash in May on a Greenville County road.

The crash happened on May 16 on Ashmore Bridge Road near Wyatt Drive.

The coroner’s office said the motorcycle was hit by a Ford Mustang following it. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist as Gunner Cole Adair, 22.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcycle was reported stolen before the crash.

Following an autopsy, the coroner’s office ruled Adair’s death a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

This crash remains under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

