ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Nothing to cheer about: Pom poms force Scholastic to recall book due to choking hazard

By Amber Trent
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwYlx_0gXw9Dkf00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WCNCN) — Scholastic is recalling the Shake Look Touch book because of a choking hazard.

The book has pom poms on it that can detach and are a hazard to younger children. The pom poms are green and pink, according to a release.

The recalled book has this ISBN: 978-1-338-64564-4, and it was sold in stores and online from January 2020 until April 2022, according to a release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUBWA_0gXw9Dkf00
Photos from U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There is a fix you can complete at home, and you can get a $10 gift card from the company for it, too.

To get a $10 gift card for the recall, you’ll need to cult the pom poms off the book, register online here, and submit a photo showing the pom poms have been removed from the book.

Roughly 185,700 books were sold in the U.S.

Scholastic said it has “received two reports of the pom poms detaching,” and no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Pom#The Recall#Consumer Goods#Raleigh#The U S Scholastic#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

School board president arrested for public indecency

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The president of the Unity School Board in Tolono has been charged with a public indecency misdemeanor after he was arrested on Tuesday. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said that 70-year-old Frederick Koss of Pesotum was in his car at Hessel Park when a trained sexual assault nurse allegedly saw […]
TOLONO, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Christensen Farms: No one hurt after barn fire

UPDATE: Officials with Christensen Farms said no one was hurt in the fire at their location outside of Kansas, IL.. Communications Director Amber Portner stated they are presuming the fire was started after one of their buildings was hit by lightning. They are waiting for investigators to announce the official cause. Portner said everyone got […]
KANSAS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Bacteria causes the closure of Deming Park Pool

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Residents looking to cool down will have to look to places other than Deming Park. In a post on the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Facebook page, officials announced that results from a 24-hour Total Coliform test came back showing the presence of bacteria in the water. Pool officials […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes man charged with attempted murder

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man is facing a charge of attempted murder after police say he shot at another person. According to Vincennes Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Wilbur Street at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Police report finding shell casings at the scene before contacting the […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash in Shelburn sends one to hospital

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital with what law enforcement described as non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, the crash occurred at approximately 6:34 a.m. at US 41 and SR 48 near Shelburn. Cottom said the crash was due to […]
SHELBURN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes woman heading to Orlando to create balloon wonderland

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – A local balloon professional is heading down to Florida this weekend, July 8 through 10, for her biggest project. Liz Romani is the manager of Valley Party Supply in Vincennes and is one of 300 balloon professionals heading to Orlando to create a gigantic, immersive balloon wonderland. The display will have […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

First THSV class celebrates 50th reunion

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Saturday marked 50 years since the first class from South Vigo graduated. The festivities included dinner, conversation and pictures scattered across the Idle Creek Banquet Room. The graduating class is composted of students from Honey Creek, Wiley and Gerstmeyer. Classmate, Allen Boyd, recalls what it was like walking into THSV […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Missing Greene County Girl Found Safe

UPDATE: The missing girl has been found safe. LYONS, Ind. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old. Police said Jenny Chaney was last seen leaving her Lyon residence at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said Jenny is believed to be attempting to walk to Clay […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy