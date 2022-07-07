ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life planning workshop July 24 at Kearney's Trails & Rails Museum

Kearney Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY — The Buffalo County Historical Society’s Trails & Rails Museum will host a free Essential Life Planning Workshop from 1-4 p.m. July 24 at the new West Wing of the Family History Center...

kearneyhub.com

KSNB Local4

Juniata coming together as a community

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Juniata Days wrapped up an event boasting several family fun activities and good food on Saturday night. They had barbeques where people could eat for free, and if they chose to they could give a free will donation to the Juniata Rural Fire Department. There was...
JUNIATA, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney area artists to display work at Art in the Park two day festival

KEARNEY — Nearly 60 artists will gather at Harmon Park for the 51st Art in the Park celebration presented by the Kearney Artist Guild. “We’ve done a little rearranging,” said Dan Garringer, organizer of this year’s event. “Typically we’ve had that center sidewalk as our landing spot for people to come in, pick up maps and buy T-shirts. We’re actually moving that to the south since we’ve spread out the booths.”
News Channel Nebraska

Highway Creepers of Kearney donates to Tony Turner Memorial Scholarship

HASTINGS, Neb. – The Highway Creepers Car Club of Kearney has donated more than $12,000 for the Tony Turner Memorial Scholarship, which supports Central Community College auto body technology students. The money was raised at the club’s annual “Rock N Rods” car show and surpasses last year’s initial donation of just over $10,000. With the endowment over the $20,000 mark, two students will receive scholarship funds for 2022-23. “Gifts such as these can be critically important to a student’s educational success,” said Jessica Rohan, CCC Foundation development director. “The availability of financial support allows many students to continue classes or even to begin their educational journey. We are incredibly thankful for the support from the Highway Creepers Car Club, the Turner family and for the community members who attended the 2022 “Rock N Rods” car show.”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Central Community College-Holdrege to host GED, English classes

HOLDREGE — Central Community College-Holdrege will host an open enrollment for GED and English as a second language classes next week. The open enrollment event for GED and English as a second language classes will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at Central Community College-Holdrege, 1308 Second St. Classes...
HOLDREGE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney Volunteer Fire Department planning to build additional station, hire full-time training officer

KEARNEY, NE — Nebraska’s biggest volunteer fire department is set to get even bigger. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department is in the planning stages for a new station at 48th St. and Avenue N. Right now, Fire Administrator Jason Whalen says it takes 5-6 minutes to respond to neighborhoods in northeast Kearney from the airport station, and 9-10 minutes from the city’s two main stations.
Kearney Hub

'Real country' music on tap for Sunday Concert in the Park

KEARNEY — When it comes to talking about what audience members will hear when West Wind performs on Sunday as part of the Concerts in the Park series, John Longoria has one word: Country. “We’re known for what we call ‘real country’ music,” he said. “Traditionally we’re going to...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

COVID-19 risk dial continues to rise in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — For the second week in a row, the Two Rivers Public Health District’s COVID-19 risk dial nudged higher into the yellow “moderate” level. The dial, issued weekly, reflects a steady rate of new COVID cases detected, especially in specific counties, including Phelps, where between 20% and 33% of all tests conducted in the past five weeks have been positive. However, the number of newly detected positives has remained relatively stable in the past two weeks.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Loup City teacher named 2022 Lowell Milken Center Fellow

LOUP CITY — The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes in Fort Scott, Kansas has awarded its fellowship to Trysta Asche, an 8-12 grade language arts instructor for Loup City Public Schools. Asche arrived in Fort Scott on June 26 for a week of collaboration with LMC staff. The...
LOUP CITY, NE
Kearney Hub

Cowboy fun on the Fourth becoming a tradition

To you Nebraskans, rodeos are as routine as fireworks on the Fourth of July, but not to me. I’d never been to a rodeo until I moved to Kearney from the Cleveland suburbs 10 years ago and former Hub reporter Lori Potter invited me to the Sumner Saddle Club’s annual Independence Day shindig.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney helping Ukrainian refugees

Thank you Kearney and the Kearney Area Community Foundation. On behalf of Kearney’s Sister City, we wish to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your donations to our Help Ukraine fund. You have kindly donated more than $35,000 to help more than 1,500 Ukrainian refugees who...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Starbucks opens in south Kearney; drive-through to open by year's end

KEARNEY — The shell of a drive-thru coffee shop in south Kearney is complete. Contractors for the business that will occupy the building have begun the work that will transform the space into a Starbucks Coffee outlet. “I do not have an opening date, but my guess is that...
KSNB Local4

NSP Drones Flying High

According to the US Small Business Administration, there are over 4 million Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States, and Grand Island is no stranger to that growth. Cooler with a chance of rain today, but the weather will change going into the weekend. 6th generation musician Jeremy McComb coming to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Platte Valley Gun Slingers take over Heartland Shooting Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Platte Valley Gun Slingers have brought the Old West at the Heartland Shooting Park Friday. People of all ages and shooting skills have banded together for a weekend long of friendly shooting competition. Bandit Bell, a club member went on to say, “my husband...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
gips.org

Mr. Jeff Gilbertson Named NSASSP Named High School Principal of the Year 2022

Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals Announces High School Principal of the Year: Jeff Gilbertson, The Academies of Grand Island Senior High. The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals has selected Jeff Gilbertson as the 2022 High School Principal of the Year. This award is presented annually to a principal who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school, region, and at the state level. The award honors principals who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of: Personal Excellence, Collaborative Leadership, Curriculum, Instruction, Assessment, and Personalization.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Republicans meet for state convention this weekend

(Kearney, NE) — Today is day two of the Nebraska Republican Party State Convention in Kearney. Delegates will endorse candidates and set party issues for the coming election. There has been some controversy this year as several Republican Party Members have been told they would not ne given credentials...
KEARNEY, NE

