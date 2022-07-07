Life planning workshop July 24 at Kearney's Trails & Rails Museum

HASTINGS, Neb. – The Highway Creepers Car Club of Kearney has donated more than $12,000 for the Tony Turner Memorial Scholarship, which supports Central Community College auto body technology students. The money was raised at the club’s annual “Rock N Rods” car show and surpasses last year’s initial donation of just over $10,000. With the endowment over the $20,000 mark, two students will receive scholarship funds for 2022-23. “Gifts such as these can be critically important to a student’s educational success,” said Jessica Rohan, CCC Foundation development director. “The availability of financial support allows many students to continue classes or even to begin their educational journey. We are incredibly thankful for the support from the Highway Creepers Car Club, the Turner family and for the community members who attended the 2022 “Rock N Rods” car show.”

