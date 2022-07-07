New project will help detour truckers from hitting Young Street bridge in Tonawanda

A Fredonia man is facing a litany of charges after he led Dunkirk Police on a pursuit through city neighborhoods last weekend. Officers saw an ATV and a dirt bike being operated on West Talcott Street near Lincoln Avenue in violation of multiple vehicle and traffic laws during the evening hours of July 2nd. The operators of both off-road vehicles failed to comply with a traffic stop, and both led patrols on a short pursuit. Police terminated the pursuit with the ATV and continued with the dirt bike, which was operated by 18-year-old Onell Rivera-Cruz. Officers apprehended Rivera-Cruz in the 600 block of Deer Street. He was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign, no/improper signal, unregistered motor vehicle, uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, operating without insurance, failure to comply with a lawful order, moving from lane unsafely, and not wearing a helmet. Rivera-Cruz was issued vehicle and traffic tickets for Dunkirk City Court.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO