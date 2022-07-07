ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonawanda, NY

New project will help detour truckers from hitting Young Street bridge in Tonawanda

WGRZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONAWANDA, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY), NYS Assemblyman Bill Conrad and City of Tonawanda Mayor John White announced plans to help improve the safety at the Young Street bridge. The bridge has been the victim of several accidents over the years. Officials say the bridge, which is...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEN 930AM

Busy Saturday for Niagara Falls Police

Niagara Falls Police were involved with a two hour standoff late Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Pine Avenue. They had been trying to arrest 37-year-old Curtis Griggs for his involvement in a shooting back on April 4th on 19th Street.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tonawanda, NY
Government
City
Tonawanda, NY
WGRZ TV

Man listed in critical condition after Niagara Falls shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot early Saturday morning in Niagara Falls. The man was found laying on the ground outside a 7-Eleven at Pine Avenue and 15th Street when officers arrived at 5:15 a.m. The Niagara Falls Police Department said the man was shot multiple times outside the store.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big Delays Expected For Drivers In Buffalo And Northtowns

There really are two seasons in Western New York; construction and winter. The construction season is in full swing and there are some projects that will affect those who drive in the Northtowns this weekend. The New York State Department of Transportation/ WNY division is reminding drivers about utility work...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia Man Charged After Leading Police on Dirt Bike Pursuit

A Fredonia man is facing a litany of charges after he led Dunkirk Police on a pursuit through city neighborhoods last weekend. Officers saw an ATV and a dirt bike being operated on West Talcott Street near Lincoln Avenue in violation of multiple vehicle and traffic laws during the evening hours of July 2nd. The operators of both off-road vehicles failed to comply with a traffic stop, and both led patrols on a short pursuit. Police terminated the pursuit with the ATV and continued with the dirt bike, which was operated by 18-year-old Onell Rivera-Cruz. Officers apprehended Rivera-Cruz in the 600 block of Deer Street. He was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign, no/improper signal, unregistered motor vehicle, uninspected motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, operating without insurance, failure to comply with a lawful order, moving from lane unsafely, and not wearing a helmet. Rivera-Cruz was issued vehicle and traffic tickets for Dunkirk City Court.
FREDONIA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Higgins
nyspnews.com

Youngstown man arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

On July 7, 2022 at 09:14 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Jason A. Antonucci, 38 of Youngstown, NY for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. On June 03, 2022 at 06:37 pm, Troopers were dispatched to Creek Road in the town of Porter for a complaint of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Further investigation revealed the complainants motor vehicle was taken by Antonucci without the owner’s consent. The motor vehicle was later located in the city of Niagara Falls. Antonucci was arrested and transported to SP Niagara for processing.
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Crime Stoppers WNY Is Offering A $5,000 Reward For This Man [Photo]

Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Niagara Street. The shooting took place on September 6, 2020, at 1516 Niagara Street. The location is home of Taqueria Ranchos La Delicias restaurant. No other details about the shooting or the suspect are currently available.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx#Detour#Nys#City Of Tonawanda#Fundi
Power 93.7 WBLK

Legally Get Rid Of Your Old Tires This Weekend In Buffalo

If you have old tires you need to legally dispose of, you'll have an opportunity to get rid of them this weekend in Buffalo. The City of Buffalo’s Department of Public Works, Parks & Streets notified residents of the City of Buffalo that they can drop off old tires tomorrow, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Broadway Garage, which is located at 197 Broadway. The garage will be open from 7 am to 3 pm. Susan Attridge, the City of Buffalo’s Director of Refuse and Recycling said,
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

NYSDOT’s $Billion Tunnel – Let’s Think About It

On June 30th 2022, NYSDOT revealed its latest proposal for the billion dollar tunnel it wishes to construct for a small section of the Kensington Expressway. I have been disappointed by a general lack of public discussion about this massive taxpayer investment into an expressway regarded by many as a colossal blunder from its very inception.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
nyspnews.com

14 year old arrested for stealing vehicles

On July 9, 2022 at 4:00 A.M., Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested a 14-year-old from Buffalo, NY for Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Unlawful Fleeing 3rd degree. On July 9, 2022, Troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the town of Wheatfield, NY. Further investigation revealed that home cameras were able to capture footage of unidentified suspects going though vehicles that were unlocked and possibly opening residence garage doors. Troopers patrolled the area and observed two vehicles that did not stop at an intersection and attempted a traffic stop. Both vehicles fled and ultimately crashed. The occupants fled on foot and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene and located and detained the 14-year-old. The 14-year-old was arrested and processed at SP Niagara. The vehicles occupied by the suspects were found to be stolen.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

NYSP: Buffalo teen faces larceny charges after stealing vehicle

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police have arrested a 14-year-old from Buffalo after troopers say home videos captured the teen and unidentified suspects going through vehicles that were unlocked and possibly opening garage doors to residences in the town of Wheatfield. Troopers say they patrolled the area and saw two vehicles that did […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy