Green Music Center offers free tickets to see Villalobos Brothers perform with the Santa Rosa Symphony

If you want to see the Mexican folk music act the Villalobos Brothers perform with the Santa Rosa Symphony, you won’t need money. But you will need to get a ticket in advance, and they’ll go fast.

Conducted by Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong, the symphony and their musical guests will perform at 7 p.m. July 24, at the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall and Lawn.

Tickets for the free community concert will be available starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at tickets.srsymphony.org. There is a limit of eight tickets per household.

The Villalobos Brothers fuse folk music with the harmonies of jazz and classical music in their original compositions and arrangements.

