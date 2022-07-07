ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

DFW weather: A (possible) brief break from triple-digit heat

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeep your fingers crossed. If all...

www.wfaa.com

fox4news.com

Excessive heat delays, cancels outdoor events in North Texas due to safety

IRVING, Texas - The near-record temperatures across North Texas are forcing the organizers of some outdoor events to either delay or outright cancel the events because of safety concerns. Scorching temperatures across the metroplex prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning Thursday continuing at least through...
IRVING, TX
City
Dallas, TX
CBS DFW

Heat of summer sends water bills through the roof

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The severe drought has Forth Worth and its suburbs thirsty this year, setting new records for water use in each of the last four months.Wednesday marked the highest water use day so far this year, with more than 357 million gallons pushing through the system.The demand for water, which has already surpassed the highest summer days of 2021, is pushing monthly residential water bills up as homeowners are being forced to use more water to keep yards green than they've had to use in several years.Rates haven't changed, according to Mary Gugliuzza with Fort Worth...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The city of Mesquite has been named reception center for gulf coast evacuees

Mesquite has been designated as a “Reception Center” for gulf coast evacuees in the event of a hurricane. Should the need arise, Mesquite city agencies would set up facilities at a predetermined location which could accept, feed and medically access thousands and thousands of evacuees. Those evacuees would then be distributed to various shelters throughout the DFW Metroplex.
MESQUITE, TX
#Digit
crazyfamilyadventure.com

Top 7 Amazing Indoor Water Park Texas You’ll Want To Check Out!

Looking for an incredible indoor water park Texas vacation? You’ve come to the right place! This article will discuss the top 7 indoor water parks in Texas – the Lone Star State. We’ll provide info on why we think they’re the best, who each one might be ideal for, what you will find there, and how to plan a trip to each one.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Portillo’s Beef Bus is touring North Texas in July: Check out the dates and locations

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t had a signature Chicago-style hot dog yet, now is your time. Chicago staple Portillo’s is taking a tour of North Texas this month. For those who don’t know the goodness that is a Chicago-style hot dog, it consists of a few key ingredients. The signature poppy seed bun, a pickle wedge, tomato, onions and banana peppers. Of course, the dog itself also matters. When you bite into a Chicago-style dog, you gotta have that classic pop that you get with natural casing.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
nypressnews.com

‘Shift happens’ | A weather warning for your home’s foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. “We have been extremely busy,” said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Keeping Your Lawn Looking Good in This Heat

Daily temperatures above 100 degrees have been a common occurrence across much of North Texas this summer. In addition to the heat, 2022 has been a dry year with a rainfall deficit at DFW of over eight inches. Keeping your lawn looking good in these types of conditions is challenging,...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Texas Restaurant Show To Bring $2 Million to Dallas This Weekend

This weekend, Dallas will host the largest restaurant industry trade show in The South—the second largest in the nation—at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. Put on by the Texas Restaurant Association, the event is estimated to bring more than $2 million to the local economy by way of venue costs and anticipated spending on food and lodging.
DALLAS, TX

