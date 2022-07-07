DFW weather: A (possible) brief break from triple-digit heat

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The severe drought has Forth Worth and its suburbs thirsty this year, setting new records for water use in each of the last four months.Wednesday marked the highest water use day so far this year, with more than 357 million gallons pushing through the system.The demand for water, which has already surpassed the highest summer days of 2021, is pushing monthly residential water bills up as homeowners are being forced to use more water to keep yards green than they've had to use in several years.Rates haven't changed, according to Mary Gugliuzza with Fort Worth...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO