Dubois Fire Chiefs say, burn with care

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – With all the dry weather this month, there is increased potential for fires. The Dubois County Fire Chiefs and the Director of Emergency Management Agency, Tammy Humbert, want to warn residents to be careful when burning brush.

They say though there is currently no burn ban in effect, there is a higher potential for out of control fires due to dry ground and vegetation and sparse rainfall.

They urge the public to be responsible if they must burn something. Take any and all precautions to prevent a fire from getting out of control. Also contact the Dubois County Communications center to notify them if you are burning any brush or other vegetation on your property.

The fire chiefs are monitoring the situation carefully and will issue a burn ban if conditions continue to deteriorate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.