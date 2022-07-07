Gregory Gene Hurst, age 66, of Jellico

Lisa Gayle Hawkins, age 63 of Caryville, Tennessee passed away on July 6, 2022 at the LaFollette Medical Center, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 1, 1958 to the late Howard Odeva and Twila Lucille Hatmaker Hawkins in Anderson County. Lisa was a second mom to her nieces and nephews and had a hand in raising all of them. Our beloved aunt Lisa Pizza will be greatly missed. Lisa enjoyed doing any kind of puzzles and watching game shows but most of all she enjoyed spending time and playing with her much loved nieces and nephews. Lisa is preceded in death by her parents, brother Howard Edward Hawkins, sister and best friend Tanya Renee Hawkins, and brother in law Daniel Stouffer.

CARYVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO