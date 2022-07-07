Gregory Gene Hurst, age 66, of Jellico

Age 77 of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Friday July 08, 2022, at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born July 12, 1944. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”
Surrounded by her family, Carolyn Adkins Jordan, 82, passed away on July 8th,2022 at her home in Caryville, Tennessee. Carolyn had the imperishable beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which in God’s sight is very precious. Above all, she was a loving and devoted wife and a nurturer of her children and grandchildren. As a Christian, she planted seeds of faith in her children; these are her treasures in heaven. She was a member of Caryville United Methodist Church and retired from the Oak Ridge K-25 Gaseous Diffusion Plant. Preceded in death by her parents Roy and Trula Douglas Adkins; her sister, Anita Reish; brothers Joe Adkins and Bob Adkins, and great grandson Brady Marshall Goins.
Lisa Gayle Hawkins, age 63 of Caryville, Tennessee passed away on July 6, 2022 at the LaFollette Medical Center, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 1, 1958 to the late Howard Odeva and Twila Lucille Hatmaker Hawkins in Anderson County. Lisa was a second mom to her nieces and nephews and had a hand in raising all of them. Our beloved aunt Lisa Pizza will be greatly missed. Lisa enjoyed doing any kind of puzzles and watching game shows but most of all she enjoyed spending time and playing with her much loved nieces and nephews. Lisa is preceded in death by her parents, brother Howard Edward Hawkins, sister and best friend Tanya Renee Hawkins, and brother in law Daniel Stouffer.
Age 83 of Clairfield, Tennessee passed away Thursday July 07, 2022, at Middlesboro ARH Hospital. She was born August 17, 1938. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”
Henry “Hen” Hubert Mowery, age 96 of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Hen was born in Anderson County on March 13, 1926 to the late Bill and Rose Harold Mowery. He was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. Hen loved spending time with his family and friends, going to church, going out to eat, and shopping when he was able. In addition to his parents, Hen is preceded in death by his sisters Ruby White and Helen Mowery, brothers Fred Mowery, Clyde Mowery, Ronie Mowery, Bill Mowery Jr., and Joe Mowery, and his special brother in law Roud White.
Ruby Ann Phillips, 78, of Lake City, passed away Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on August 23rd, 1943. She is daughter of Burley and Lina Phillips. Ruby was born in New River, Tennessee. She worked at Mid Lakes until 1991. She...
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) Board of Directors met on July 7, 2022 and voted unanimously to provide this public statement refuting the disparaging statements about public educators made by the President of Hillsdale College, Larry Arnn in Franklin, Tennessee released late last week. Tennessee Superintendents/Directors recognize the profound value of Tennessee teachers and celebrate their indispensable role in creating a brighter future for Tennesseans.
DUFF, TN (WLAF) – Last Wednesday, on June 29, Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Raymond Surber was investigating with the CSX Railroad police department regarding thefts to the pusher station and employees’ vehicles. Surber went to the home of a suspect, William Franklin Cox, at 4667 North Highway...
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – There will be a free mobile food pantry and a free medical clinic at Jellico High School on Saturday at 10am. Compassion Ministries together with Mission of Hope will provide food and health care at 141 High School Road at Jellico. CM will host the drive-thru mobile food pantry starting at 10am.
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Open Arms Ministry Food Pantry of Campbell County, a non-profit organization staffed by volunteers, needs your help to fill its empty food boxes. The increase in gas and grocery costs has more Campbell Countians than ever reaching out to the pantry for help. “We need...
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) –The NFIB Tennessee PAC, the political action committee of the state’s leading small business advocacy organization, has endorsed State Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, in the House District 36 race. The NFIB Tennessee PAC is comprised exclusively of NFIB members. “Our members support the...
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Farmhouse Market is having a 50-percent off side walk sale this weekend and a Facebook Live Christmas in July Sale on Saturday at 7:30 pm. Owned and operated by Melissa and Josh Claiborne, Farmhouse Market is a home décor shop specializing in farmhouse, boho and cottage style décor. They also sell specialty furniture paint and can refurbish furniture in-house. They can do custom built farmhouse foyer tables and other custom projects as well.
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Early Voting begins Friday, July 15, and runs through Saturday, July, 30. Early Voting Precincts are the Election Commission Office at 129 Church Alley, Jacksboro, and at the Jellico Municipal Building on 410 Main Street at Jellico. Early Voting hours at the Election Commission Office...
Comments / 0