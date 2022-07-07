ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Slows Oncology Trial Enrollment Early But Rebounds Over Time

Cover picture for the articleAt the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, clinical trial disruptions were observed early in the pandemic compared with later. Enrollment gradually recovered over time. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the northeastern US felt disruptions in oncology...

Health Digest

Signs That Your Blood Sugar May Be Spiking

Diabetes is among the most common diseases, affecting a significant portion of the U.S. population. About 37.3 million American adults have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The food you eat contains sugar, or glucose, which is then processed into energy in the presence of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phys.org

Female urinary tract lactobaccilli can kill pathogenic bacteria

Lactobacilli that live in the human female urinary tract's microbiome are competitive and kill nearby pathogenic bacteria, according to the first study of its kind by a team led by microbiologist Dr. Tanya Sysoeva of The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). The study was recently published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
scitechdaily.com

A Common Medication Improves Survival for Heart Failure Patients

A new study discovers a new potential treatment option for a condition affecting 6 million Americans. Colchicine, a common gout medication, dramatically increased the survival rates of patients with worsening heart failure who were hospitalized, according to a recent University of Virginia (UVA) Health study. In individuals with an accumulation of cholesterol in their arteries, the researchers think colchicine might also lower the risk for heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS New York

New Yorkers urged to wear masks again as COVID cases rise

NEW YORK -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID is a concern in New York City.All five boroughs have a "high" community level and that's prompting local health officials to recommend New Yorkers wear masks again, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported Friday. COVID cases surged and New York City's health department took to Twitter, writing, "To help slow the spread, all New Yorkers should wear a high-quality mask, such as an N95, KN95 or KF94 in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside."The city is up to a 15.4 percent positivity rate. But going back to wearing masks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘Stealthy’ new Covid variant can reinfect you every month

Health experts across the globe are signalling alarm as they begin reporting that Omicron BA.5, the coronavirus strain that is currently outpacing other variants in infection and has become the dominant strain in the US and abroad, has the ability to reinfect people within weeks of contracting the virus.Andrew Roberston, the chief health officer in Western Australia, told News.com.au that though previously the wisdom held that most people would retain a certain level of protection against reinfection if they were vaccinated or had retained some level of natural immunity due to a recent contraction of the virus, this hasn’t...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

Can You Overdose On Vitamin D?

You are probably aware that our bodies convert sunshine into vitamin D. In fact, spending just 20 minutes in the sun with 40% of skin exposed is enough to prevent a deficiency. Vitamin D offers many benefits including immune health and mood regulation, and it helps fight against heart diseases, high blood pressure, stroke, and heart failure (via Healthline). A deficiency of the vitamin can lead to high blood pressure, diabetes, infections, immune system disorders, and multiple sclerosis, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Why is My Blood Pressure Suddenly High and Low?

Blood pressure can be defined as the force your blood creates when it’s flowing through your arteries (the blood vessels that transport blood from the heart to other body parts). This pressure comes from your blood pushing through the arteries when your heart pumps it. High blood pressure, or...
HEALTH
WebMD

Each COVID-19 Reinfection Increases Health Risks

July 7, 2022 – People who get reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19 have more health risks with each round of reinfection, a large national database study reveals. Researchers saw worse health effects during active infection, but some symptoms lasted as long as 6 months, suggesting a direct link between reinfection and long COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Diabetes and the thyroid: What is the connection?

Diabetes and thyroid disorders are relatively common conditions that involve problems with hormones. While researchers are unsure of the exact cause, growing evidence suggests a link between these conditions. Thyroid disorders and diabetes are two of the. conditions that endocrinologists treat. The term “endocrine disorder” describes a group of conditions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Pandemic Could End By 2024: Yale Study

The COVID-19 pandemic will likely transition to endemic status and no longer become a global problem in two years, according to a new study from Yale. By conducting an experiment on rats that are just as susceptible to coronaviruses as humans, scientists mapped out the potential trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCIENCE
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Thyroid Treatment Seems To Increase Risk Of Dementia – New Study

A study published today in the journal Neurology suggests that older persons with hypothyroidism, often known as underactive thyroid, may have an increased risk of developing dementia. Those with thyroid conditions necessitated thyroid hormone replacement were at a considerably greater risk for having dementia. Hypothyroidism is caused by an insufficient...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

