Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap

The next Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats concert this summer is Tuesday, featuring Warren County musician Ron Burchett. Burchett is a self-taught musician who has been playing in bands in Warren County since the 1970’s, including Warren County Line and Con Brio, which was inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Burchett will include a mix of his own songs and popular songs from Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Kenny Loggins, James Taylor, and more. The concert will be Tuesday, July 12th from 2-3pm in the Indianola Activity Center, and is free to attend thanks to sponsor Immanuel Pathways with dessert provided by the Indianola HyVee.
