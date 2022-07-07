Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap

Question: Why does the City of Des Moines allow dumpsters to be parked on the streets for months at a time?This dumpster next to Capital Square has been the home [of] vermin and stench for at least 5 years. What is the deal? — Bruce Gast of WDMState of play: Jason and Linh used to work in Capital Square. We can vouch that a dumpster had been located on Fifth Street between Locust and Walnut streets for years and was still there in April when Bruce asked this question.Real Capital Solutions, Capital Square's management company, didn't return our inquiries about the matter.So we forwarded Bruce's question to the city's neighborhood services department on April 21 and were updated on several occasions that city staff were looking into it.Driving the news: The dumpster's longtime tenure on Fifth Street is over.After being contacted about the dumpster, Capital Square's management notified the city that it is being removed, Devin Perry, a DSM spokesperson told us last week.Of note: If plans change, owners will need to obtain a permit to relocate the dumpster on the street, Perry said. Dumpsters be gone: Fifth Street as it looked Saturday. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

