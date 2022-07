Production of the MT-11 started in 1985, as an all-purpose civilian machine. Top speed was around 105 kilometers per hour, or just over 65 mph. The engine made a claimed 32 horsepower at the beginning, though it bumped up a bit over the course of the MT-11's run. The gearbox had four speeds and a reverse gear. Later on, the MT-16 came along—which took the basic idea of the MT-11 but made it 2WD (which the MT-11 was not).

