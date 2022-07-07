ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live On The Lake: Horns B. Funk And Co. Was A Blast As Hundreds Gathered For The Season Kick-Off

By Slater
 3 days ago
Robbie Zucker, one seventh of the band Horns B. Funk and Co., joined "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Wednesday to prep listeners of what the band who formed in 2019 was gonna sound like. I played Chicago's 1969 hit "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?"...

Related
theberkshireedge.com

The Springs Motel gives a funky nod to the ’60s

New Ashford — Lindsey Kurowski is no stranger to the Berkshires; in fact, she grew up in Cheshire, worked at Jiminy Peak, and graduated from Hoosac Valley Regional High School. As serendipity would have it, she’s also no stranger to The Springs Motel—where the hospitality entrepreneur and TV show host celebrated her 13th birthday dinner, calling the former restaurant “the fanciest—and funkiest—place [she’d] ever been.” Two decades and countless hours of sweat equity later, Kurowski owns the iconic motel and is welcoming guests to the recently renovated, retro-inspired digs on Route 7 that are now open.
CHESHIRE, MA
WNAW

What Does an E8 Code Mean on a Window Air Conditioning Unit?

One thing visitors and residents of the Berkshires love is the beautiful summer weather that our county has to offer. However, as is the classic case with Berkshire County, it can beautiful one minute and then be pouring rain the next minute. Plus, you never know what it's going to be like heat-wise. I remember a couple of summers back, one of my window air conditioning units kicked the bucket. Berkshire County had some consistent hot days in a three or four-day period and I was scrambling to buy a unit. I looked in stores throughout Pittsfield, North Adams, Lee, Adams, and Great Barrington. After a little waiting and sweating, I was finally able to track one down at a store in Pittsfield. I figured, heck, I'll buy a replacement and a backup seeing that there seemed to be a scarcity factor at that time.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WNAW

That Time I Walked Right By Claire Danes When She Was in the Berkshires

Berkshire County has become quite the cultural mecca and many people including celebrities want a piece of the action. From time to time there are celebrity sightings in Berkshire County whether it's Elizabeth Banks coming home and enjoying ice cream at one of her favorite Pittsfield ice cream spots, or Weird Al Yankovic poking fun at a Williamstown crosswalk, or the busiest drummer in the business, Kenny Aronoff coming home to Stockbridge to put on a performance at Monument Mountain Regional High School or the Mahaiwe Performing Arts or just to visit his friends and classmates from Monument. There's no doubt that celebrities love taking part in everything the Berkshires have to offer.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Sold Out Berkshire Flyer Arrives at Pittsfield's Intermodal Center

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Flyer arrived at the Joseph Scelsi Intermodal Transportation Center with the first New York City passengers to Pittsfield in 51 years. On board was state Sen. Adam Hinds who has been instrumental in getting the weekend tourist train on track over the past several years.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Hot 99.1

Albany Eatery Made Famous By Celebrity Chef To Close Forever

It's been a hard year for Capital Region foodies. Between COVID, a post-pandemic slump, supply chain issues, and rising inflation, so many beloved favorites have shuttered their doors permanently in the last few months. Sadly, another Albany standard has announced it will be closing down for good. If you enjoyed...
ALBANY, NY
WBEC AM

WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams-Cheshire 12-Year-Olds Rally for 10th-Inning Tourney Win

ADAMS, Mass. -- Anthony Trzcinski, Zack Mazzeo and Brayden Durant delivered consecutive one-out singles Friday to lead the Adams-Cheshire Little League 12-year-old All-Stars to a thrilling 10-9, 10-inning win over Dalton-Hinsdale in the Don Gleason District 1 Championships. The hits drove in Trzcinski and Brogan Larabee after Dalton-Hinsdale scored a...
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Street Improvement Project Schedule

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Please be advised of the following work that will take place July 11-15, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12: milling on Bushey Road, Alfred Drive, Pembroke Avenue, and Longview Terrace. Wednesday, July 13...
PITTSFIELD, MA
thevillagesun.com

Police release images of Hudson River Park ‘killer’

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Updated July 10, 1:15 a.m.: Police released more information about the fatal July 5 stabbing of a man in the Hudson River Park’s Greenwich Village section, including images and video of the suspected killer. In the images and video, the suspect appears to be...
GREENWICH, NY
