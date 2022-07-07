ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Dog of the Week: Once in a Hoarding Situation, this Puppy is Loyal and Friendly

By Claire Cornish
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The most outgoing of his littermates, 4-month-old Parker, is a Texas Heeler-mix with an enormous sense of fun and a huge heart to match. He is fun, playful, and full of the...

