Dog of the Week: Once in a Hoarding Situation, this Puppy is Loyal and Friendly

MIAMI - A family has reunited with their dog eight years after he disappeared from their backyard."The dog had been missing since 2014," said Betsy Dehaan.This was a reunion eight years and five months in the making."I just want to tell him I'm so sorry that I didn't find him."Let's rewind to February of 2014, when Harley, a loveable, adventurous pitbull got a little too adventurous. "I turned them out to go to the bathroom, I turned my back for a second and they went off into the woods. And we went looking and never found Harley," said Dehaan. At just a few...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO