Vincennes, IN

Vincennes woman heading to Orlando to create balloon wonderland

By Rhett Baxley, Brandon Bartlett WEHT
 3 days ago

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – A local balloon professional is heading down to Florida this weekend, July 8 through 10, for her biggest project.

Liz Romani is the manager of Valley Party Supply in Vincennes and is one of 300 balloon professionals heading to Orlando to create a gigantic, immersive balloon wonderland. The display will have nearly a half a million balloons and seven areas.

New exhibit at Red Skelton museum caps off festival

Romani is leading the dinosaur area and is in charge of creating palm trees and dinosaurs, some 20 feet tall.

“I can’t wait to see how it turns out and to see the smiling faces of the kids when they come in and see the dinosaurs, candy land, the under the sea theme, and fairyland. I think that it’s going to be really fun,” said Romani.

The display will be nearly 30,000 square feet and support critically ill children by providing joyful moments and memories.

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

