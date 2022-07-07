ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan Resident’s Book is Becoming a Movie, Part Was Shot in Manitowoc

Cover picture for the articleManitowoc was acting as Hollywood for a short time last week. A group of actors and filmmakers were inside the former McKinley Academy building to shoot scenes for Through Eyes of Grace, a film based on the book of the same name written by Sheboygan resident Dave Payton. The...

