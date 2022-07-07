ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man with loaded gun ran through NC Lowe’s ‘for the purpose of terrifying others,’ warrants say

By Justyn Melrose
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Arrest warrants shed new light on a frightening scene that unfolded at a Greensboro Lowe’s on Wednesday.

At 3:30 p.m., Greensboro officers were investigating in the area when an armed person ran into the Lowe’s on East Cone Boulevard.

Rayvon Barrett

According to the warrant, the armed person, later identified as 23-year-old Rayvon Barrett, had a black semi-automatic Glock 19 with a fully-loaded, extended magazine. The gun was reportedly stolen.

Thieves steal $7K worth of copper wire from Lincoln County Lowe’s, deputies say

Police say he had the gun “for the purpose of terrifying others” and ran with the gun through “a public parking lot and then through a large home improvement store with numerous unrelated civilians, in a manner that caused terror to the people.”

He then ran away from police, the warrants say.

Barrett was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, going armed to the terror of the people, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

In court on Thursday, he received a $15,000 bond. If released, he will be on curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will be subjected to electronic monitoring.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Shelters Save Lives
3d ago

Are you kidding me 15k bond he gets out on an ankle monitor with a curfew. The following headline will be he has run through Lowes and killed numerous people. I want to hear someone say if this were a white person, he would have a low bond.

Reply
6
 

