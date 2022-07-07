ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Let’s Talk Knoxville- Latest City council Meeting

By Scott Dailey
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville City Manager...

www.kniakrls.com

Related
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features City of Indianola Assistant City Manager Andy Lent about the most recent Indianola City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Community Ambulance Welcomed by Pella City Council

The Pella City Council welcomed Pella Community Ambulance as employees to start their most recent regular meeting. City Administrator Mike Nardini say the move was made official last week to transfer the previous non-profit organization into a city-run entity, due to financial difficulties incurred by the service that were out of the control those locally. Nardini says he’s excited to see Pella Community Ambulance continue high quality service to Pella residents and those in surrounding communities.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – Maddie Schmitz and Iowa Youth Leadership Council

Pella High School Senior Maddie Schmitz was the Pella Cooperative Electric recipient for the Iowa Youth Tour, and was selected as the Iowa Youth Leadership Council delegate during the National Rural Electric Cooperative (NRECA) Youth Tour. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts |...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola City Council Discusses Hometown Pride Committee

The Indianola City Council approved new terms and extended term lengths for members of the Indianola Hometown Pride Committee at their meeting Tuesday. Assistant City Manager Andy Lent tells KNIA News the initial appointments to the committee were made five years ago when it was founded, and the council gave direction to city staff to help stagger the appointments from now on.
INDIANOLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Knoxville, IA
Government
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council Moves Ahead with Downtown Restroom Agreement

In an effort to expand available public restroom facilities in the Central Business District, the Pella City Council approved an agreement with the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance at their meeting this week. City Administrator Mike Nardini says this is the first step at finding more permanent solutions to...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville School Board to Consider Academic Club

The Knoxville School Board will meet in a regular session on Monday. The board will consider a request to create an “Academic Club”. This club would be open to all Knoxville high school students and meet monthly. The competitions may include the Knowledge Bowl, Thinking Cap Quiz Bowl, South Central Conference Academic Bowl, and other area quiz bowl competitions. The board will consider an agreement with Habitat For Humanity of Marion County for the construction of the Construction Trades Home during the 2022-2023 school year. The board will also consider fundraising requests from the high school Cross Country, Football, and Girl’s Basketball teams.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Board of Supervisors to Consider Rezoning Request for VA Property

The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in a regular session on Tuesday. The board will have a discussion and consider action on the rezoning for phase one of the VA Development Project. The Board will consider a road vacation resolution for Virginia Drive East of Hamilton. The board will have a discussion and consider action in regards to Central Iowa Regional Housing Agency. The board will also have a discussion and take possible action on the VA demolition project.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Thursdays in Pella Events Cancelled This Week

This week’s Thursdays in Pella events hosted by the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance were cancelled due to potential rainfall. Most of the activities scheduled this week have been moved to the final event on July 28th. Next week’s theme is “To the Rescue,” and will feature local first responders. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella this summer.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Balloonfest 5K/10K Returned to Lake Red Rock Saturday

The annual Lake Red Balloonfest FUNdraiser 5K/10K Run returned this weekend to support local cross country teams. The traditional event was back at North Overlook Beach after a 2020 cancellation and a move to the Pella Sports Park in 2021. The event supported the Knoxville, Pella, and Pella Christian Cross Country Teams.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Party in the Park to be Held

New Covenant Church will Hold Party in the Park on Friday, July 22 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Panther Park, 309 W. Main Street in Knoxville. New Covenant Church Kids Director Rachel Hinkle spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is a free event that is geared towards kids...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Chamber of Commerce to Hold Nationals Parade

The 2022 McKay Group Nationals Parade presented by the Knoxville Chamber of. Commerce will take place on Saturday, August 13 at 11:00 a.m. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the parade. “The Nationals parade always takes place on the Saturday morning of the...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

City of Indianola Budget in Good Shape at End of Fiscal Year

The fiscal year 2022 came to a close on July 1st for local government and school districts, as FY23 begins. City of Indianola Assistant City Manager Andy Lent tells KNIA News the city is in good shape financially even with several major projects on the city budget. “We have come...
INDIANOLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Iowa Senate Candidate Tyler Stewart

A local teacher believes the conservative majority in the Iowa Statehouse, and the Governor, are working to undermine our public schools. He says they are crippling them. On purpose And, he’s running for office. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Newton Public School teacher...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Concert Tuesday

The next Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats concert this summer is Tuesday, featuring Warren County musician Ron Burchett. Burchett is a self-taught musician who has been playing in bands in Warren County since the 1970’s, including Warren County Line and Con Brio, which was inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Burchett will include a mix of his own songs and popular songs from Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Kenny Loggins, James Taylor, and more. The concert will be Tuesday, July 12th from 2-3pm in the Indianola Activity Center, and is free to attend thanks to sponsor Immanuel Pathways with dessert provided by the Indianola HyVee.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny SummerFest Returns After Two Years

(Ankeny, IA) -- Thousands of people in the Des Moines area will be headed to Ankeny SummerFest this weekend. The festival is 3 days of music, carnival rides, local food and brews, and more. Chamber of Commerce President Melissa Cox says SummerFest starts at 5:00 P.M. Friday and runs through Sunday at the District at Prairie Trail. There will be a carnival throughout the event, the Grand Parade Saturday morning, and the fireworks show Sunday night. Cox says over 30-thousand people are expected to come over the three day event. This is the first full SummerFest since before the pandemic. Ankeny has been doing the festival for over 50 years. Learn More.
ANKENY, IA
kniakrls.com

City of Hartford Hosting BBQ Bash

The City of Hartford is hosting the Hartford BBQ Bash next Saturday, including a cookout competition, a smoke off meats competition, water fights, a bags tournament, and a Farm to Table Dinner Feed hosted by the Warren County Farm Bureau. The Hartford BBQ bash sign-up for the events will go...
HARTFORD, IA
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
iheart.com

Des Moines Fire Stations Collecting New Fans, Air Conditioning Units

(Des Moines, IA) -- An effort is underway in Des Moines to collect new fans and/or air conditioning units for local families in need. The community is invited to donate a new fan and/or air conditioner unit (in its unopened box), by dropping off at any City of Des Moines fire station (listed below) during normal business hours. Donations will then be taken to IMPACT’s offices for distribution.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Golf Open on July 20th

The 2022 Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open is less than two weeks away, taking place in late July. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News registration and sponsorship opportunities are still open for the event, and it serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the chamber and helps allow them to put on all the other fun events the chamber is a part of throughout the year. The Chamber Golf Open will take place on July 20th at the Indianola Golf and Country Club with tee times open. For more information, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA

Community Policy