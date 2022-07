Harold E. Thompson, age 91, a longtime Oneida and Sherrill resident, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2022, at his home where he was under hospice care. He was born on December 22, 1930, in Kirkville NY. The son of Amelia (Scott) and Don Reynolds and Harold Thompson, he grew up in Norwich, NY, and Cleveland, OH, graduating from West Tech High School in 1949. He enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War, where he served as a Corporal, stationed in Germany.

